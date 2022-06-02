The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced that 850 student-athletes earned NSIC All-Academic honors for the spring season, including 520 to the All-Academic Team of Excellence (3.60 cumulative GPA or higher) and 330 All-Academic Team members (3.20-3.59 GPA).
Two St. Louis Park High School graduates, sophomores at Concordia-St. Paul were named to the Team of Excellence, including baseball player Shea Pekarek and track and field athlete Mia Calahan.
Hopkins High School grad and Winona State junior tennis player Rachel Kelly was also named to the Team of Excellence.
• Pekarek started eight times, playing in 20 games for the CSP baseball team this spring, which placed 12th in the conference with a 11-22 record (17-28 overall). He had five hits in 35 at-bats including a home run and double, driving in four runs and drew three walks.
• Kelly went 15-6 in singles matches and 9-1 in the NSIC while posting a 15-5 record (9-1 in NSIC) doubles matches with partner Rin Niehoff.
• Augsburg junior and Hopkins grade Sakariya Hussein was named to the MIAC’s Outdoor Track and Field All-Sportsmanship team.
• Hamline junior pitcher and Hopkins High grad Zach Branson was named to the MIAC’s All-Conference team for his 57 2/3 innings of work this spring. He struck out 63 batters, allowing 57 hits and 27 earned runs.
