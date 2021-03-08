The Children First breakfast last March might have been the last time many St. Louis Park leaders joined together in person, but they have since sought to thrive in new ways.
That’s the message Executive Director Margaret Ganyo conveyed as the theme of the nonprofit’s virtual 2021 Champions Breakfast March 4.
Alarming headlines came out after the 2020 breakfast, eventually leading to the COVID-19 shutdown and calls for social distancing in Minnesota and most other states.
“I think we spread good things here, but really, that whole experience drove the theme of today’s breakfast,” Ganyo said of the nonprofit’s efforts to succeed despite the challenges of the past year.
Although the organization had been working for nearly 30 years to build a community DNA of caring about kids, Ganyo said Children First leaders challenged themselves to delve deeper into data and “not just assume that we were moving forward on the right path.”
Test data for the St. Louis Park School District indicated a 16-30% disparity in academic results for kids from low-income households in St. Louis Park and disparities for kids of color of 49% or higher, Ganyo said.
When looking at assessments for kindergarten readiness over a five-year period, assessment scores found a socioeconomic gap in the district of 21% and a race/ethnicity gap of 54%. Similarly, third-grade reading scores from a state test found a 26% socioeconomic gap and a 49% race/ethnicity gap during a four-year period.
Children First is seeking to respond, Ganyo said.
“As a community, we know what we can do to really put our arms around the whole community; we’ve already done it for three decades,” she said. “Now we’re talking about doing it in a way that has a little more discipline and rigor around driving key factors.”
In coming years, Ganyo said people should expect Children First’s culture to shift to focus to target better outcomes in the data.
“We don’t want to hide the ball,” she said while discussing the concerning information. “This really motivated us to operate in a way that really was more powerfully focused on all our kids and getting everyone moving forward and accessing bright futures together.”
New partnerships
To better accomplish that goal, Ganyo announced three new partnerships. AmeriCorps awarded Children First funds for a new full-time position. The new staff member would begin in August.
The nonprofit also joined StiveTogether, a national organization with a mission of “building a world where a child’s potential isn’t dictated by race, ethnicity, zip code or circumstance,” according to its website, strivetogether.org.
“This organization really helps us access resources that are much deeper that we can bring to our community,” Ganyo said.
The goals of the partnership are social, emotional and health-related as well as academic.
Additionally, Children First joined the Minnesota Education Partnerships Coalition. The group’s mission, according to epc-mn.org, is “uniting Minnesota cradle-to-career community initiatives to ensure all children and youth succeed.”
The coalition has been funded by the Minnesota Legislature, Ganyo noted.
“They are very powerful allies to have in the work,” she said. “We will learn a lot from each other, and I think the opportunities that we’ll have by being accepted into this group are going to be just phenomenal for our community.”
Rep. Cheryl Youakim, who represents Hopkins and St. Louis Park in the Minnesota House of Representatives, said Children First’s new work will show how well kids are doing both in and out of school, allowing resources to go where they are needed most.
“Children First has a long track record of helping adults engage in activities that are meaningful for our youth development,” Youakim said. “The new partnership is the logical next step.”
St. Louis Park City Manager Tom Harmening, who has served on Children First’s executive committee, said, “This is a pivotal moment in our community, and I’m excited for the change that these new relationships will bring.”
Coping with the pandemic
Representatives of Children First also addressed how youth have handled the pandemic.
Intern Elizabeth Orton, a senior at St. Louis Park High School, remarked, “I have loved to see how our community has worked together and grown throughout this difficult time.”
Intern Ayantu Bedaso, a junior at St. Louis Park High School, noted that St. Louis Park Library Youth Services Librarian Dana Strahnson adjusted to the loss of in-person story times for families with virtual sessions to keep connections going.
“It’s just a really fun thing that many children in our community look forward to,” Bedaso explained.
The breakfast featured a video with Strahnson and participating families as well as a video of St. Louis Park High School students discussing the issues they’ve faced in the past year, like finding their motivation to keep up on their studies, seeking to find a schedule, stay connected with friends and deal with isolation and loneliness. They talked about ways to cope, including dancing, taking breaks to do such activities as laundry or reading a book, ensuring they get enough sleep, relaxing with candles and listening to music.
Other ideas included making lists, listening to audiobooks, finding a self-care routine, playing piano, painting and sketching, writing poetry, playing with a dog, keeping in touch with friends remotely and undertaking family activities.
Ganyo indicated she anticipates activities for Children First champions – the adults in the community who volunteer with Children First to impact the lives of young people – to pick up later this year.
The pace of change in recent months has been “a little intense,” Ganyo said. By the time a new staff member comes on board, she said, “We should have very robust opportunities for Children First champions to plug in in ways that I hope that you find exciting and that you feel energized by.”
To learn more, visit children-first.org.
