Attendees of another virtual Children First Champions Breakfast heard an appeal to keep going when facing challenges along life’s road.
With a surge of COVID-19 cases earlier this year, organizers of the annual fundraiser for the St. Louis Park nonprofit Children First decided to play it safe by conducting what they hope will be the final virtual breakfast to support the organization.
The event prominently featured a reading of the book “What the Road Said” by Cleo Wade in English, Spanish, German and Somali.
St. Louis Park Library Youth Services Librarian Dana Strahnson led off the reading of the story, which encourages children to take a different direction by exploring a road even when the going gets tough.
A line in the story notes, “Sometimes we go the wrong way on our way to the right way.” The story also advises, “Being brave is when you are afraid of doing something, but you do it anyway. Do not let what scares you keep you from continuing on your path.”
It suggests that when the world is filled with hate, lead it to love by sharing the power of love.
When the unexpected happens, when mountains feel too tall to climb, rivers seem too wide to cross and giving up is easier, the book emphasizes, “Keep going, keep going, keep going, keep going.”
After the reading, Children First Executive Director Margaret Ganyo said, “We fell in love with the book’s strong themes of self-care and encouragement to get involved in making the world better for us all. And we know that there have been some really tough things in the past couple of years.”
She named an increase in violent crime and emergency room visits relating to mental health needs. Methodist Hospital’s 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment identified mental health and wellbeing as the community’s top priority. A University of Minnesota statewide survey showed that about half of students in kindergarten through 12th grade in Minnesota said they were worried about their personal mental wellbeing.
Children First plans to work with Michael C. Rodriguez, a University of Minnesota dean who initiated the Minnesota Youth Development Research Group, to examine the responses of St. Louis Park students who take the Minnesota Student Survey this spring. The survey includes questions regarding depression, suicidal ideation and risky behaviors.
“We hope to engage students, parents, community members like you and community partners in designing strategies to address what we’re predicting to be a need for action,” Gonyo said. “We know that if kids don’t get what they need to be healthy and thrive, we all suffer.”
She encouraged viewers to consider the wisdom of the book “What the Road Said” as they consider how to help kids in the community find their voices and their places in life.
St. Louis Park School District Superindentent Astein Osei, who chairs the Children First Executive Committee, discussed the nonprofit’s “cradle to career” initiative, Park Partnership for Success. The initiative began about a year ago by addressing mental health challenges. Last fall, the partnership worked with students in the school district’s new certified nursing assistant program to increase the number of students accessing care at the Central Clinic, which offers free health care services to children at Central Community Center, 6300 Walker Ave., through a partnership with Park Nicollet, the school district and Children First.
“This was a great example of how Park Partnership for Success puts students and parents at the center of decision-making about the services they want and need,” Osei said.
Children First added a staff member, Early Years Coordinator Martha Thompson. She helped an early years action group work with Latino parents to ensure their children began kindergarten in St. Louis Park Public Schools with the same early reading skills as other children, Osei said. A kindergarten registration campaign will aim to increase the number of families who register early to provide more access to resources before the school year begins.
Thompson is working to provide books for young children. Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School will launch a book drive to assist with the effort, and organizers plan to increase the number of Free Little Libraries to help provide books for early readers.
Osei also acknowledged the work of a larger library, the St. Louis Park branch of the Hennepin County Library. Children First bought Every Child Ready to Read curriculum in Spanish for the library and will launch a bilingual Spanish and English storytime program at the library.
The Park Partnership for Success, which won a two-year, $300,000 grant to strengthen parent and community engagement and to advocate for state support for similar work, will launch an upper grades postsecondary and career readiness action group this year.
To the individuals supporting Children First’s work, Osei said, “We know families, nonprofits, faith communities, businesses, schools and governments can’t do this work alone.”
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan also addressed the challenges of the pandemic during the breakfast.
“I’ve seen firsthand how kids and families have endured losses big and small over the last two years,” said Flanagan, who added that the losses come on top of existing child care gaps and limited safety nets for caregivers. “Right now families across the state are struggling, and some have been struggling for a long time. But we have an opportunity and we have an obligation to take action because we know that when we all work together we can build a better state for all Minnesota, especially our children.”
She praised the Park Partnership for Success as “a winning formula for kids and families” and discussed Gov. Tim Walz’s proposal to spend an additional $1.8 billion in state funds on child care and early education.
Flanagan thanked Children First supporters for being a part of the work to support children.
“As a member of the St. Louis Park community, I’m proud of Children First and everything that we do here for our young people,” Flanagan said.
The virtual event began by showcasing the talents of students from the Heilicher Jewish Day School in St. Louis Park. Among the musical presentations, kids from the school danced, played “La Bamba” on xylophones, drummed on buckets, showcased a musical arrangement by students in a composition class and sang “Like a Mighty Stream,” a song that calls for people to “let justice roll.”
To learn more about Children First, visit children-first.org or call 952-928-6075.
