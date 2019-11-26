A night stranded on a snowy mountaintop in Oregon did not prevent a St. Louis Park father and daughter hiking duo from fulfilling their quest to travel on foot from Mexico across the western United States and into Canada.
David Fink and his daughter Kaia Fink became interested in traversing the Pacific Crest Trail after a seminar at the University of Minnesota about the mountainous route. The book “Wild” and the movie of the same name also helped inspire them.
“It just sounded really beautiful,” David Fink said.
After some practice in a previous summer on the Superior Hiking Trail and after arranging the travel around their work lives, they took a plane to San Diego April 2 and ended up at the trail’s origin at the Mexican border the next day.
Their hike lasted for a half a year, running into October.
Memorable night on a mountain
One day stood out.
They had nearly reached the top of Oregon’s Mount Thielsen, a mountain with an elevation of more than 9,000 feet, when they found themselves in a difficult spot after following footprints in the snow that they later learned had left the path.
“We found our way nearly to the top of Mount Thielsen and then realized that we were not where we wanted to be, but we’d gone too far to really go backward, to go down, so it was a very, very treacherous situation,” David Fink recalled, adding that they faced a large amount of snow and slippery gravel.
On that June night, they activated the SOS signals from their Garmin inReach personal locator devices, prompting a search-and-rescue team effort. The team approached within 1,500 feet of the hikers but could not safely travel farther due to the terrain, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon. The team, across a valley from the hikers, used the hikers’ communication system to ask them to flash a light to indicate their position, David Fink said. He flashed his headlamp, leading the team to determine they could not safely reach them that night.
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management helped make arrangements to deploy a National Guard Black Hawk helicopter from Salem, Oregon, the next day.
The father and daughter team toughed it out that night, with Kaia Fink wedged in between two scrub trees while David Fink braced his feet and held on to another scrub tree.
“I couldn’t go to sleep because if I let go with my arm I was going to go down the mountain, so I stayed awake all night talking to the folks across the valley,” David Fink said.
Although an avalanche had taken place nearby and snow covered the trail and mountain, the Finks said they were fortunate that a storm did not occur while they were on the mountain. They had sleeping bags to wrap themselves in and plenty of food and water, Kaia Fink said, so hypothermia did not become an issue.
The next morning, the helicopter arrived, with a rescuer using a cable and chair swing to extricate Kaia and then David. While the journey up for her went smoothly, he experienced some spinning.
“For some reason, he was swinging back and forth,” Kaia said. “I was safely in the helicopter not seeing this, so that was a good thing.”
Neither sustained injuries.
Carrying on
After discussions with family members, they decided to continue on by moving forward to Sisters, Oregon, to bypass some of the heavy snow. They later returned to Oregon to hike trail sections they had previously avoided, ending up in the High Sierras.
Of the rescue, Kaia Fink said, “It was not the high point of our trip, but we didn’t want to make it the defining point of our trip, so we kept on going, and I’m glad we did.”
She said they had a considerable amount of time to consider whether to continue on while on the mountain. They talked to relatives on a conference call at the Diamond Lake Resort after their rescue.
“My mom was really encouraging us to come home, but I think that we just decided we didn’t want the trip to end that way,” Kaia Fink said. “So we decided to just keep on pushing.”
Her father said, “We took that experience, learned from it, and didn’t let it stop us.”
Other challenges
They took a day off after the rescue, although they noted David Fink had to take 10 days off previously due to a staph infection in his ankle. He also faced tendinitis in his knee during the last 600 miles of the hike. He managed the inflammation with CBD oil and ibuprofen.
He said he thought, “If I have to stop, I’ll stop, but boy, I’d like to keep going if I can, and so we did.”
Kaia Fink was recovering from a back injury from two car crashes the previous winter. They began slowly on the trail without a certain ending point.
“As I started feeling better, we decided to keep on going,” she said.
After the first couple hundred miles, she said she began to form a goal of finishing the entire trail.
“She kind of kept that vision there, and we kept going and were able to finish,” David Fink said.
Early on, they faced a few storms as rain clouds penetrated a blue sky and headed in their direction.
“It was kind of like a slow-motion movie,” Kaia Fink said. “You could see it coming, and the wind would pick up, which was scary on the ridges because you’re trying to stay close to the mountain and not get pushed off, but the wind’s pushing you away from the mountain. Then it starts to rain. And then you think it might stop, and then the hail hits and the sleet hits, and then it went to snow. So, by that time, you’re just soaked and freezing.
“By the end, we got really good at anticipating what the weather was going to be with our Garmin and getting off the trail when there was a big storm, but those first couple of storms were really, really pretty bad.”
One of the storms happened at the notorious Donner Pass in California.
“We both came out of it,” David Fink said. “The irony was not lost on us. There was some 60-70 mile-an-hour winds and snow, then rain, and then it started to snow. So it was kind of crazy.”
Drizzle was more common and the hikers said they faced only about 15 days of stormy weather during the approximately 180-day hike.
Along with curious, furry marmots that poked their heads out at the Finks from behind rocks, the two hikers also encountered rattlesnakes, including the highly venomous Mojave green rattlesnake.
Taking the journey one step at a time
David Fink noted he was 67 years old and Kaia Fink was 28 years of age when they began. By the time they concluded the trip, they were a year older.
“It was an incredible experience,” David Fink said. “We got to know each other, I think, quite well.”
Kaia Fink noted that at times they hiked separately and met up later.
“I was surprised that by the end we were still talking to each other every morning,” she joked. “We got along surprisingly well for the 2,600 miles, but there were times when we just, you know, did our own thing. I think hiking on our own really helped out a lot.”
David Fink said hiking with his daughter was his main goal, regardless of whether they went the entire distance of the trail.
The entire hike took longer than they expected, but they succeeded in traveling the entire length of the Pacific Crest Trail.
Along the way, they viewed wildflower super blooms with fields of multi-colored flowers in California, Oregon and Washington.
The Sierra Nevada mountain range and the mountains of northern Washington provided spectacular views, Kaia Fink said.
“You’re just on these high mountain ridges and you can see, like, a 360-degree view of mountain peaks,” she said.
David Fink said they completed the trip one step at a time.
“If you put one foot in front of the other, you’re going to make progress, and if you don’t, you’re not,” he said. “It seems sort of like a dream to me the fact that we actually covered 2,650 miles. I mean, it just seems sort of unreal. But when you’re in it, that’s your reality.”
Kaia Fink added, “We also learned to take things day by day. ... Things just escalate really fast when you’re that far up, so you just have to take everything a little bit more seriously.”
They said they are grateful to the county rescue team in Oregon and the National Guard for helping them out in a situation that could have ended in tragedy.
“We were concerned where we were that one or both of us could be either injured, seriously injured, or worse, so we just did what we needed to do to stay safe,” David Fink said.
While David Fink called the trip a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Kaia Fink said she might consider another long trek in the future, and both said they highly recommend the Pacific Crest Trail.
“You just really get into the rhythm and just really become hooked on hiking every day,” Kaia Fink said. “Just being in nature all the time is wonderful.”
David Fink added, “It really is a phenomenal and beautiful area, and we were very, very fortunate to be able to do it, and we were very, very fortunate to be able to do it together.”
