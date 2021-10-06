Winners in 5-of-6 finds Orioles putting the pieces together
“Layering the learning” is how St. Louis Park girls soccer coach Anne Beaton describes how to get a less-experienced team to compete with the demands of a varsity soccer schedule.
Winning the last 5-of-6 games after an 0-6 start has the Orioles going the right way at the right time of the season.
In layering, Beaton means learning little defensive ideas that when combined, provide a stout unit to defend the field. “We’ve got to be behind the ball on defense and not get split,” she said. “We’ve introduced the concept of where the ball is on the field and where we need to be. We’re learning how dangerous it is for our defense to get split and how to defend as a team.”
Beaton has been impressed with their ability to take in new information and use it. “It has been fun for me,” Beaton said of returning to coach high school soccer more than a dozen seasons after coaching Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Beaton is the mother of Alma Beaton, who plans to play at the University of Minnesota next season. The Orioles coach has plenty of coaching experience at various levels of youth club soccer and regional Olympic development programming.
Park scored three times in the second half to earn a 3-2 win over Kennedy at home Sept. 30. Two days earlier the Orioles made three first-half goals stand in a 3-2 win at Chaska.
Senior Alma Beaton had two goals and one assist in each of the last two games and has 10 goals and four assists in seven games.
The comeback win over Kennedy came after the 65th minute as Alma Beaton’s corner kick was knocked into the goal by eighth-grader Amelia Beach.
The second goal was off Beaton’s foot on a rebound goal from about 25 yards out. Senior Gabby Diaz-Dorholt drew a foul outside the penalty area to set up a free kick for Beaton. The initial shot was blocked by the wall but Beaton instinctively volleyed the ball off her right foot into the upper corner.
Beaton added a second goal, which was the game-winner late.
The Orioles learned a lot in a 2-1 loss to state-ranked White Bear Lake in the season opener and faced a physically imposing Waconia team in a 4-1 loss six days later.
Beaton noted the Bears scored a second-half goal on a penalty kick.
Park picked up a 1-0 win over New Prague Sept. 20 thanks to a goal by sophomore captain Vesna Dennison. The pace was much slower against the Trojans, which helped the Orioles dictate play.
“Every player has shown tremendous growth through hard work,” Beaton said as Dennison, Beach and Hanna Wilsey are three sophomores who have demonstrated an understanding of the game beyond their age. “That’s exciting to see the sparks for the future of the team.”
Part of that leadership comes from senior goalkeeper Sophia Romero, who has made 41 saves this season.
“She’s a very dynamic personality,” Beaton said about Romero, whose leadership comes from her ability to communicate. “When she speaks it helps the team feel confident.”
Beaton said Romero has really improved in her technique. “Her punts are fantastic and emerged as a great kid for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.