It was during the first week of throwing inside the St. Louis Park High School fieldhouse when baseball coach Brian Kelly pulled the team together for one of his bucket talks.
The Orioles coach typically reserves the flipped-over 5-gallon bucket for more serious discussions with the team gathered around, like the first day of practice or after a difficult loss.
“We gave it to them straight,” he said explaining that their spring break trip was canceled due to the coronavirus. “We didn’t want to sugarcoat it.”
This bucket talk was different because they were just getting going on the season, preparing for what has become an annual tradition – a spring break trip to Arizona.
The week of sunshine, heat and baseball in the desert have worked wonders to prepare the team for a season where opening day is always uncertain because Minnesota typically has snow on the baseball fields into April.
Kelly said he had several conversations with the captains (Alex Riley, Aaron Ellingson, and Drew Boyum) leading up to the decision.
“Then we talked about how this will impact our season,” Kelly said, noting the maturity of the group to take the news in stride and figure out what was next to be accomplished. “What shocked me the most was how with-it and mature they were about it talking about we can control what we can control. It was shocking to see how in-stride they took it.
“We didn’t have our first day of tryouts, we have new uniforms but the way everything progressed last week made sports seem so insignificant, which isn’t something I thought I would say in one million years because I look so forward to the baseball season.”
In talking with the captains and the team, Kelly was most impressed with their collective maturity to handle the situation the way they have so far. “I’m telling you, this group of 18-year-olds will be a force to be reckoned with in the world,” Kelly said. “Think of the things they earned – play a senior baseball season, prom, the senior all-night party, outdoor graduation, graduation parties and all those things they earned the right to have. The resiliency in them is amazing.”
Kelly is noticing that maturity and positive outlook run through the senior class.
“They can only look at the positives each situation brings,” Kelly said, as he remains hopeful there will be a 2020 season, just not before May 4 at the earliest.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.