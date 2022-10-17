Benilde-St. Margaret’s walked off the Haben Center floor champions of its own Dig Pink Tournament, going 4-0 on Saturday.

The seventh-ranked Red Knights (20-6) picked up wins over fourth-ranked Holy Angels and eighth-ranked Mahtomedi later in the day to improve to 14-6 heading into the home stretch of the regular season.

Red Knights
