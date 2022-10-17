Benilde-St. Margaret’s walked off the Haben Center floor champions of its own Dig Pink Tournament, going 4-0 on Saturday.
The seventh-ranked Red Knights (20-6) picked up wins over fourth-ranked Holy Angels and eighth-ranked Mahtomedi later in the day to improve to 14-6 heading into the home stretch of the regular season.
BSM won 9-of-10 matches with a 3-1 loss to state power Chaska, the lone blemish since a 2-0 sweep at the hands of Minnetonka back at the Chanhassen Invite Oct. 1.
The Red Knights prepared for the busy day by sweeping both Metro West Conference matches, including Robbindale Armstrong 25-15, 25-14, 25-11 on Oct. 10 before squeezing out a 3-0 win at Waconia two days later, by scores of 25-22, 25-22, 25-22.
Against the Wildcats, Erica Lee and Lily Eigner led the attack with 15 and 13 kills, respectively. Setter Ellery Clark had 35 assists, two of the team’s five aces and a team-high 18 digs. Michaela Dooley and Eigner added 16 and 11 digs, respectively.
Maggie Wozniak led the team with three blocks, while Lervick had two. Eigner, Sierre Lumpkin and Lee each had one block.
BSM opened the tournament with a sweep of DeLaSalle 25-6, 25-13 and a 2-1 win over St. Cloud Cathedral (25-22, 25-17, 15-4) before facing two state-ranked foes in Holy Angels (fourth) and Mahtomedi (eighth).
BSM topped the Stars 25-12, 25-22 before winning a thriller three-set match in the championship match against Mahtomedi 16-25, 26-24, 15-3.
The Red Knights wrapped up the regular season and Metro West Conference at New Prague Tuesday.
Section 6AAA is looking to be a tough bracket with four teams among the top 10 QRF rankings in Class AAA, including BSM (136.2, fifth), Holy Angles (128.9, seventh), Delano (127.8, eighth), New Prague (123.4, 10th).
