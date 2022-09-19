Park’s Emmy Ellertson won the lone match at third singles 6-4, 6-2

Park girls tennis fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-3 in Metro West Conference play after a 6-1 loss to crosstown rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s Sept. 8. 

