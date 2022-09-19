Park’s Emmy Ellertson won the lone match at third singles 6-4, 6-2
Park girls tennis fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-3 in Metro West Conference play after a 6-1 loss to crosstown rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s Sept. 8.
The lone Orioles win came at third singles when Lily Fadell beat Emmy Ellertson in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.
BSM’s twin sisters duo swept the top two singles matches with Brooke Kallas defeating Kamryn Halley 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 while Lauren Kallas beat Sadie Lund 6-0, 6-2 in the second-singles match.
BSM’s first and second doubles pairs won their matches in straight sets with Annika Olson and Olivia Gorton defeating Madeline Anklam and Molly Horstman-Olson 6-2, 6-1; followed by Maggie Graczyk and Shale Hornig defeating Alison G and Adina Tirado 6-3, 6-1.
Third doubles proved to be the closest match of the day as Park’s Anna McCallon and Angelina Lattasa won the opening set against BSM’s Callie Ebbert and KK Geherin 6-2 before the BSM duo took the second set 6-1 and third-set tiebreaker 10-1.
Park picked up its first win of the season by way of a 4-3 score against Minneapolis Washburn Sept. 6.
Halley and Fadell won in straight sets at second and third singles, respectively, after Washburn’s Oliva McDonald beat Lund at No. 1, also in straight sets.
The Orioles won two doubles matches coming at first and fourth. At No. 1 Anklam and Horstman-Olson won 6-4, 7-6.
The Orioles closed out August with a 6-1 loss to Chanhassen in the Metro West Conference opener Aug. 30. Halley won Park’s lone team point coming in the second singles spot 7-6, 6-2. Lund dropped a close first-singles match to Chan’s Aria McNeely 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Fadell dropped her third-singles match in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.
Another third-set tiebreaker was needed to decide the No. 1 doubles match as Anklam and Horstman-Olson won their opening set 7-6 against Tegan Gauerke and Kegan Van Asten before the Storm duo came back to take the match 6-3 and 10-6.
McCallon and Tirado lost at second doubles 6-1, 6-1 and Lattasa and Keira Trill lost 6-0, 6-1 at third doubles.
Park opened the season with a 6-2 loss to Hopkins on Aug. 23 before narrowly missing out on a win over a section foe, Eastview the next day, 4-3.
The Orioles swept the three singles matches against the Lightning, starting with Lund defeating Sophia Fan 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1. Halley also won in straight sets in the second spot defeating Kayla Christian 6-3, 6-2. Park’s Zoe Gutz stuck with Eastview’s Norah Brusco at third singles to come back and win her match 3-6, 7-5, 14-12.
Eastview swept all four doubles matches in straight sets with the closest coming at No. 1, where Anklam and Horstman-Olson lost to Allie Peterson and Sai Gajjala 7-5, 6-2.
Against Hopkins, Lund was the lone singles winner for Park with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Zoe Lipschultz at second-singles.
Anklam and Horstman-Olson topped Elin Johanning and Sophia Morley at first doubles 6-2, 6-0 before Hopkins won the next three doubles matches. Josi Fiterman and Hannah Wall beat McCallon and Tirado at second doubles 6-2, 6-2 and Lauren Hoffman and Carmen Truilljo beat Emma Sammuels and Trill at third doubles 6-1, 6-0.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Benilde-St. Margaret’s has compiled a busy opening month to the season going 8-3 including three matches coming down to one match to decide the dual.
The latest was a 4-3 win over Wayzata on Sept. 12 as the Red Knights swept the three very close doubles matches.
Graczyk and Sophia Salmon won their No. 2 match against Wayzata’s Paige Woodrum and Kate Walbourn in comeback style 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Olson and Brooke Kallas won at No. 1 against Cao Michelle and Belle Salisbury 6-4, 6-4. At No. 3 it was Horig and McCullough beat Polly Regan and Elyse James 7-6, 7-6.
Wayzata won the top two singles matches as Nabedrick Lucy beat Lauren Kallas in the No. 1 spot 6-1, 6-1 and Greta Holmes beat Emily Walsh 6-0, 6-2 before BSM’s Olivia Gorton defeated Wayzata’s Ishita Roy 5-7, 6-0, 6-0.
BSM won four straight matches and 6-of-7 midway through September.
The Red Knights followed the big victory over Wayzata with a 7-0 win over New Prague in a Metro West Conference match Sept. 13.
Brooke Kallas, Walsh and Gorton swept three singles matches in straight sets before adding three more doubles wins in straight sets.
BSM opened September with a 5-2 win over Breck on Sept. 6 as Gorton and Walsh won their respective singles matches in straight sets. Isabelle Elness beat Brooke Kallas at No. 1 6-1, 6-1.
Lauren Kallas partnered with Olson at first dobules with a 6-4, 6-3 win before a three-set second-doubles win by Gracyzk and Salmon who were swept in the opening set 6-0 before coming back to win the match 6-2 and 10-7.
CoCo Weber and McCullough lost at third doubles to Breck’s Sarah Fishbein and Ava Jaffee 6-4, 6-1.
Edina collected a 7-0 win over the Red Knights on Aug. 31 despite Olson and Brooke Kallas forcing a third-set at No. 1 doubles against Nicola Santoni and Annie Klemmensen 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
The Red Knights opened the Metro West Conference schedule with a 6-1 win over Jefferson Aug. 30.
Brooke Kallas and Lauren Kallas swept the first and second singles matches, respectively. Olson and Gorton were pushed by Jefferson’s Anna Feeken and Melina Peters at first doubles in a 7-5, 6-3 win.
