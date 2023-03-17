After scoring 19 points in quarterfinal, McGee goes down in semifinal
After losing both state tournament games last season, Benilde-St. Margaret’s not only returned to state but advanced to Saturday’s Class AAA state championship with a pair of emphatic victories.
The Red Knights (25-6) are looking for their third state title after claiming the AAA titles in 2006 and 2010. The team was runner-up in the single-class 1976 state tourney and made an appearance in 2011.
BSM lost All-State sophomore guard Kendall McGee to a knee injury seven minutes into Thursday’s 70-51 semifinal win over third-seed Alexandria.
Fellow All-State honoree, Olivia Olson showed why she deserves all of the personal accolades coming her way finishing with 33 points and 13 rebounds on 10-of-14 shooting from the field plus a 9-of-11 clip from the free throw line. She also led the team with four assists and was a game-high plus-25.
BSM led 36-30 at the half despite going 0-for-3 from the free throw line while converting 12-of-15 during the second half from the line.
The Red Knights played nearly 30 minutes with a lead growing its lead to 23 points with four minutes to go in the second half.
Eighth-grade guard Sidney Friedly was among the players to step up big in McGee’s absence scoring 11 points in 29:44 minutes. She made 3-of-4 3-pointers and converted both free throws and was a plus-24.
Katie Kapsner and Sierre Lumpkin each played more than 23 minutes while Zahara Bishop played 29:11. She finished with two assists, two steals, three rebounds, and two points. Lumpkin, a senior captain, added seven points and five rebounds.
Quarterfinal
BSM, the No. 2 seed, struggled out of the gate against unseeded DeLaSalle which tried to replicate the Islanders’ homecourt advantage with a full student section at Maturi Pavilion on Wednesday.
The Red Knights trailed 10-2 less than four minutes into the contest and trailed 22-6 with 9:48 left in the opening half after DLS sophomore Jordyn Johnson’s inside jumper forced BSM coach Tim Ellefson to call a timeout.
“Credit DeLaSalle for that first half, they came out and gave us everything they had,” Ellefson said. “They hit shots, drove it hard and put pressure on our defense which caused those fouls because they were a step faster. We were not ready to play, for whatever reason, so credit to them.”
Another BSM turnover out of the break and an Islanders miss led to Olson’s 3-pointer to narrow the lead to 22-9 with 9:11 to go in the half.
DeLaSalle led 32-21 by halftime with 10 points from guard Aneisha Scott and nine points from Johnson.
Second-half adjustments
McGee pointed to how well they play as a second-half team combined with the extra motivation to not play in the consolation bracket like last season.
“We were able to come together, make shots, and were able to pull together for the win,” McGee said.
“We remember the feeling last year when it really wasn’t a close game and we started to feel that at the start of the first half,” Olson said. “We all sat in the locker room, we need to do what we are saying right now – play hard, get steals, and play with each other because we want a chance to play for a state title this year.”
BSM not only came alive in the second half but took control of the game with huge defensive plays transitioning into points off the transition.
Olson said they use their arm’s length to not only trap teams but turn the ball over.
“When we really want it and go out and trap and get in passing lanes we do really good,” Olson said as their play dictated play in the second-half comeback on a 43-21 run over the second half.
“Not a lot of teams can guard us in transition because we are so long and quick,” McGee said. “In the second half, we needed to push the ball up the court for easy layups rather than play a half-court game in the second half. We’re a better team when we push it.”
As part of that push, Ellefson said they simply wore the Islanders down.
“We practice up and down a lot, we like to run and our girls got to them,” he said as the tiredness led to turnovers and helped fuel the comeback.
The defensive intensity began with Lumpkin and Bishop trying to trap the Islanders each time they in-bounded the ball with a full-court press to deny point guard Aneisha Scott bringing the ball up the court.
“Sierre looked at me about three times on the bench, asking if we really need to do this again,” Ellefson said. “I said yeah, we need to get it out of her hands and you have to hustle but it took them out of their rhythm and they had less confidence when she wasn’t starting the offense.”
Rally
Olson opened the second half with a three-point play after she was fouled by Johnson on a lay-up and converted the free throw 12 seconds into the second half.
McGee converted consecutive fast-break layups to get the lead down to within one score, 42-37 with 9:57 to play.
“[Liv] started doing her thing so it was time for me to start stepping it up too – making some shots and getting some steals so it was more about me needing to give it my all because everyone else was,” McGee said.
Friedly found Mackenzie Wells inside for two points to make it 42-39, 9:19 and after an Olson defensive rebound, Lumpkin made two pressure-filled free throws to make it a one-point game, 42-41 with 8:22 to play.
After a miss, Lumpkin gave the Red Knights a 43-42 lead off a fast-break jump shot in the lane with 7:43 to go.
A DeLaSalle timeout after a turnover seemed to be another turning point for Ellefson.
“We left that huddle saying we were going to make some shots and after that [McGee] nailed that 3, like nothing, and you, could tell that look on her face that it was going in. When she gets that look on her face, watch out,” Ellefson said.
The play unfolded with Olson stealing the ball in the defensive paint, running up the floor with McGee trailing to her left. In one movement, Olson dropped the pass off at the 3-point line where McGee took advantage of the wide-open look to give the Red Knights a 48-45 lead with 6:16 to play.
“We work really well together, especially in transition, we give a lot of lobs and we like to play together,” Olson said. “Yeah, I knew it was in. I was cheering down the court for her.”
It was the start of three consecutive baskets by McGee to give the Red Knights a huge momentum swing in just 53 seconds off the clock with a 50-45 lead. During that span, McGee added a rebound and steal then assisted on Olson’s fast-break basket to build a 52-45 lead with 5:43 to play.
Baskets by Kapsner and Olson then a steal and fast-break from McGee grew the lead to an insurmountable 59-47 with 2:50 left.
“We aren’t a 3-point shooting team but when we get out and have that attack mentality we are really good,” Ellefson said. “In the first half, we settled, didn’t move as much and defense was a step slow and that’s all opposite of what we are. We’re pretty good when we figure it out and we figured it out.”
The Red Knights will face No. 4 seed Stewartville for the Class AAA state championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena.
Stewartville dominated No. 5 Grand Rapids 71-57 in the quarterfinal before upsetting top-seed Becker 60-59 on Thursday in the semifinals.
Savannah Hedin scored the go-ahead basket with 32 seconds left for Stewartville. Becker’s Evelyn Kreft made the first of two free throws with eight seconds to go but couldn’t get the second to drop for the one-point game.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Red Knights sophomore Kendall McGee, right, keeps the ball away from DeLaSalle’s Jordyn Johnson, left, during the state quarterfinal.
BSM teammates Olivia Olson, left, and Kendall McGee start the celebration after the state quarterfinal win over DeLaSalle. Olson had 33 points in the state semifinal win over Alexandria after McGee went down with a knee injury just over six minutes into the March 16 game.
BSM senior Sierre Lumpkin, left, fights through contact along the baseline against DeLaSalle. She had seven points against Alexandria.
YELL: BSM’s Zarah Bishop (5) leads a yell after a late basket against DeLaSalle in the Class AAA state quarterfinal on March 15.
Fans showed their support for the Red Knights with homemade signs.
BSM eighth-grader Sydney Friedly stepped in to score 11 points against Alexandria in the state semifinals in nearly 30 minutes on the floor after not scoring a point in over 11 minutes in the state opener against DeLaSalle.
First-year BSM coach Tim Ellefson (red sweater)
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Katie Kapsner, right, looks for a shot during the first half of the state quarterfinal.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s defense including Mackenzie Wells, left, Olivia Olson, second from right, and Sydney Friedly, collapses around DeLaSalle’s Jordyn Johnson during their state quarterfinal meeting.
