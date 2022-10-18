St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s wrapped up the girls tennis season at the Section 6AA tournament which wrapped up Oct. 13 at the Baseline Tennis Center.

BSM senior Lauren Kallas received the No. 3 seed in the singles bracket, going 3-0, including a three-set victory over Blake’s Fatemeh Vang 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals. 

