Benilde-St. Margaret’s Sam Haddad launches off the wall to start the 200-yard medley relay during Saturday’s Section 2A final at Richfield Middle School. BSM qualified for state with a fifth-place time of 1:42.48.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s captured fourth place in the loaded Section 2A boys swimming and diving meet, which wrapped up Feb. 26 at Richfield Middle School.
The Red Knights scored 225 points, four more than fifth-place St. Anthony, while Breck/Blake overwhelmed the field with 629.5 points while runner-up Orono was second with 349 points.
Meet records fell in eight events, all by Breck/Blake swimmers. After swimming a leg of the record-setting 200-yard medley relay, Charlie Egeland he not only won the 200 free final in 1:41.44 but set a pool and meet record time. He beat Tyler Metz’s meet record time of 1:43.32 and Chaska/Chan’s Jack Dahlgren, who owned the pool record time of 1:41.80. Egeland also won the 100 breakststroke. Breck/Blake’s 400 free relay also set a new meet and pool record going 3:10.18, beating their program mark of 3:10.30, set in 2019.
BSM opened the meet on a high note by qualifying for state in the 200-yard medley relay with a fifth-place time of 1:42.48 (state-cut time of 1:45.18) with a foursome of junior Sam Haddad, freshman Joey Sandhoefner, senior Ryan Long and freshman Lucas Wurst.
Individuals qualifying for state include Long in the 50 and 100 frees. He was fourth in the 50 free final in 22.45 (state cut time of 22.51) and was fifth in the 100 free in 48.95 (state cut time of 49.66).
Sandhoefner was fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.71 (state cut time of 1:02.94).
Haddad narrowly missed out on qualifying for state with a pair of seventh-place finishes. He turned in a 1:03.91 in the 100 breaststroke and a 2:06.95 in the 200 individual medley.
BSM’s 400 free relay was fourth in 3:31.22 (state-cut time of 3:24.62) with the team of Max Freytag, Mason Rokala, Mitch Thueringer and Charles Shideman.
The Class A and AA state meet is set for Friday and Saturday, March 4-5 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. Prelims are Friday with finals on Saturday. Class A starts at noon and Class AA at 6 p.m. each day.
