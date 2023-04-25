Porisch’s bunt is enough to beat St. Anthony
Benilde-St. Margaret’s appeared in midseason form as they opened the season with a 5-4 win on April 13 against a fellow state entrant St. Anthony.
Porisch’s bunt is enough to beat St. Anthony
Benilde-St. Margaret’s appeared in midseason form as they opened the season with a 5-4 win on April 13 against a fellow state entrant St. Anthony.
Freshman Elle Porisch came through with what turned out to be a well-placed bunt as she beat the throw to first base as classmate Grace Bendickson wheeled around to score from second base on the play, beating the throw from first to home for the walk-off win.
St. Anthony’s Annie Bauman solo home run in the third inning opened the scoring and the Huskies added two more runs in the fourth inning to build a 3-0 lead against BSM freshman pitcher Mallory Held who needed just 73 pitches to earn the complete game victory. She struck out four batters and walked two.
Held got on base after beating the throw to lead off the fifth inning for the Red Knights. Sophomore Caitlin Culbert followed with another infield single to set the scene for Bendickson.
Bendickson stretched a fly ball to center field into a bases-clearing triple, driving in two runs to cut the Huskies lead to 3-2.
Sophomore Brooklyn Riley’s fly ball to first base safely fell in for a base hit allowing Bendickson to score the tying run before junior Maggie Wozniak smashed a home run to left field with two outs to give the Red Knights a 4-3 lead.
BSM returned to action in the Metro West Conference opener at Waconia on April 18, coming away with an 11-4 defeat.
The Wildcats rallied for five runs in the third inning and four more runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach as they outhit the Red Knights 13-3.
Riley had two of the Red Knights three hits on the day including a one-out double in the fourth inning. She scored on Kaylee Coleman’s comebacker to the pitcher to put the Red Knights on the scoreboard 6-1.
With two outs, Held brought in Coleman on a mishandled ground ball back to the Waconia pitcher.
Sophomore Marina Vonof loaded the bases with a single to left field before freshman Reese O’Connell grounded out to second base to end the promising rally at 6-2.
Down to their final out in the seventh inning, Riley drove in Culbert with a triple down the right field line before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 11-4.
The Red Knights showed patience as the plate drawing five walks and struck-out just twice.
Held and O’Connell combined in the circle with Held taking the loss in 2 2/3 innings of work. She struck out two Waconia batters.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.