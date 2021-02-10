Red Knights pick up season-best 42-24 win over St. Croix Lutheran

Benilde-St. Margaret’s salvaged a split with a 42-24 win over St. Croix Lutheran during Saturday’s triangular wrestling meet at St. Thomas Academy.

The hosts opened with a 75-4 win over BSM, which is 2-8 three weeks into the delayed start to the 2020-21 season.

Red Knights coach Darryl Johnson said he has fewer wrestlers out this season but those who came out are making the most of the situation.

Of the 11 wrestlers on the roster, two are new the team, three are in their second season and the remaining eight have at least three seasons of experience.

“We are young and the kids we have are getting great personal attention and progressing well,” he said.

The lone captain is senior Daniel McCoy who went 21-18 at 182 pounds, finishing third in Section 5AA last season. 

The previous win came Jan. 30 in a 54-6 win over Minneapolis North as the Polars hosted a triangular meet with Woodbury. The Royals beat BSM 76-6.

BSM struggled in the home opener triangular Feb. 4 losing to Apple Valley and ACGC each 81-0.

The Red Knights have several triangulars lined up including Thursday’s meet against St. Agnes at Cretin-Derham Hall and at Bloomington Kennedy for a Metro West Conference triangular against Robbinsdale Cooper and Kennedy Feb. 17. 

The only remaining home meet on the schedule is a Metro West contest against Chaska/Chan at 6 p.m. March 2. 

