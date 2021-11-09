Sophomore Kiya Gilliand scores twice while defense puts up the brick wall in 3-0 win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore Kiya Gilliand found herself on the edge of the goal line, burying both chances during the Red Knights 3-0 win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The chances were a result of playing the style of soccer Red Knights coach Scott Helling-Christy wants to see for them to be successful – control the ball and find ways to expose the defense with attacking runs.
Linking up passes over the top of the defense or using centering passes into the penalty area to generate scoring chances.
Combine that with a veteran group of nine seniors and one of the deepest benches Heilling-Christy has coached and the result is an undefeated team with 18 wins.
Denying goals is another source of pride for this group. Already at 16 shutouts, this team is one away from matching the single-season program record for shutouts.
The mission
“They have a mission,” Heilling-Christy said as the team won the section title to end the 2020 season as state tournaments didn’t take place due to the pandemic. “They are definitely focused, these girls feel like they had a good chance at a state title last year.”
They also missed out on the 2019 state tournament after losing in the section final to Blake 2-1 and fell to Orono 2-1 in the 2018 state semifinal.
The Red Knights generate several corner kicks in the first half, eventually converting on the fourth opportunity as Elizabeth Dietzen was in the right spot at the right time to score off a corner kick in the 15th minute. Dietzen had three chances at the loose ball just inside the 6-yard box, lifting the ball over the fallen Cloquet goalkeeper to open the scoring.
“The was the other thing I was pleased with – the number of corner kicks,” he said, “We have a lot of talented players that can get on the end of a ball on a corner and that’s actually how Elizabeth was able to score a goal off that.”
Dietzen said they shifted approaches for corner kicks, moving her from the top of the penalty area closer to the middle of the goal and it seemed to pay off.
“I saw the ball go over the defender’s head and got a foot on it, I realized no one was going for it so I just tried to get a foot on there and hopefully get it in the back of the net,” she said of the play. “All I was thinking was to get the ball in the back of the net. ‘A goal’s a goal,’ is what my dad says.”
On the opposite end of the field, BSM sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Olson flashed her quick basketball reflexes to deny the few Lumberjack scoring chances.
“She’s an excellent goalkeeper, is 15, and is one of the top basketball players in the nation, so she knows what it means to play in a competitive situation and that was an amazing save to go one way and make the save going the other way, it shows her athletic ability,” Heilling-Christy said.
Gilliand made it 2-0 after Ava Wagener made a terrific run up the right side of the field before finding Gilliand open inside the 6-yard box in the 33rd minute.
“I knew Ava likes to run to the end line so I decided to hold back and didn’t know if I should take one or two touches,” Gilliand said. “I had enough time so I took two touches and hit it in.”
Gilliand made it 3-0 with a similar-style goal, scoring off the cross this time in front of the Red Knight student section in the 69th minute for the insurance goal.
Playing inside a venue like U.S. Bank Stadium after competing all season in the elements takes some adjustments.
“It’s U.S. Bank and everyone has nerves, we settled in and started very well, possessed the ball, held for our chances,” Dietzen said they did a good job during pregame warmups to get acclimated.
Depth tested
After losing senior Maddie Shannon to an ACL injury during the 13th game of the season, a 3-2 win at Chanhassen on Oct. 5, the depth of the Red Knights was put to the test. She had 14 goals and 16 assists including a goal and three assists in a 9-0 win over Cooper on Sept. 30.
“After that, we were learning how to play without Maddie and I think we adjusted well with Ava Wagener, Avery Richardson, Kiya [Gilliand] and Elizabeth [Dietzen] and Sydney Drees. They are all talented, solid players and from our attack to our defense we are balanced.”
The five players represent 54 goals and 42 assists that picked up the workload.
This group of seniors recalled that feeling of losing the state semifinals to Orono as freshmen and using that for motivation this season.
“I think we are motivated to finish something,” Dietzen said.
Gilliand added: “We’ve always felt so close to getting to [U.S. Bank Stadium], the year before we lost in the final 30 seconds and last year we won but couldn’t get to the final.”
“Any time you get here, you want to be in the championship game and three years ago, we had a very talented team that lost in the semifinals to Orono 1-0,” Heilling-Christy said. “They are using that experience to help the other players understand what it means to be here.”
“This is our year, especially after last year,” Dietzen said. “We really want to get it.”
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Olivia Olson made four saves in the state semifinal shutout against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and four saves against Mahtomedi in the state final.
BSM students cheer during a state semifinal goal at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 4.
BSM senior captain Elizabeth Dietzen, second from right, celebrates the opening goal against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
Red Knights senior Ashtyn Lowenberg, left, challenges CEC’s Katie Turner during their Class AA state semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Sydney Drees connects on a free kick against Mahtomedi during Saturday’s state championship game.
BSM senior Ava Wagener, left, looks to make a play along the Mahtomedi end line during Saturday’s state final.
