Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore Kiya Gilliand found herself on the edge of the goal line, burying both chances during the Red Knights 3-0 win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Thursday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Class AA state semifinal was the 15th clean sheet for the Red Knights who advanced to Saturday’s state final at 1 p.m. against the winner of Holy Angels and Mahtomedi which followed. 

Benilde-St. Margaret's senior Elizabeth Dietzen, second from right, celebrates scoring the opening goal off a corner kick in the 15th minute of a 3-0 Class AA state semifinal win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Thursday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Elizabeth Dietzen opened the scoring in the 15th minute on the Red Knights fourth corner kick. The ball came to a stop on the edge of the goal line where Dietzen had a couple shots to bury the chance and eventually did.

Gilliand made it 2-0 after Ava Wagener made a terrific run up the right side of the field before finding Gilliand open inside the 6-yard box in the 33rd minute.

Gilliand made it 3-0 with a similar-style goal, scoring off the cross this time in front of the Red Knight student section in the 69th minute for the insurance goal. 

BSM sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Olson made the most of her chances while the defense turned away nearly every Lumberjack opportunity all game. Olson preserved the 1-0 lead late in the opening half with a sprawling one-handed save. Leaning to her left, Olson dove and reached to her right to palm the ball away from the near post.

