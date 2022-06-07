BSM’s Tibby Hessian not only is the standout pitcher for the Red Knights but is one of the top batters for the team. She is hitting .455 in 21 games with nine doubles and two home runs. She has 24 RBIs and only struck out three times in 66 at-bats.
Red Knights top Delano twice for Section 6AAA title
Benilde-St. Margaret’s won consecutive one-run softball games to set up the Section 6AAA final against Delano, capturing the section title with an 8-1 win at Aquila Park June 2.
After scoring 41 runs in wins over Visitation, St. Louis Park and Edison May 19-23, BSM escaped with a 1-0 win over Orono as Maggie Wozniak drove in the lone run in the game to keep hopes alive of a fourth consecutive trip to state.
Tibby Hessian had two doubles while Maddie Murry also picked up a pair of hits including a double.
Hessian was in fine form in the pitcher’s circle earning a two-hit complete-game shutout. She struck out eight batters and walked one in the semifinal.
Second-seeded BSM beat top-seeded Delano twice at Aquila Park, including a 3-2 win June 1 in the championship bracket final before the Red Knights rallied in an 8-1 win to clinch the section title.
Kylie Wagner and Wozniak were credited with RBIs in the 3-2 win with runs scored by Sophie Melsness, Ellie Porisch and Alexandra Luke. BSM had four hits from Wozniak, Hessian, Melsness and Porisch and earned six walks.
BSM scored twice in the first inning and the decisive run in the third inning.
Hessian gave the Red Knights a chance by scattering two earned runs on four hits over seven innings. She struck out two and walked three.
Delano scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it a one-run game but that was as close as they would get to BSM.
In the section final game, BSM broke the game open with a two-run third inning before scoring four more runs in the fifth inning. They added one more run in the sixth and seventh innings for the final 8-1 score.
Wagner and Porisch each had two hits including an extra-base hit. Porisch connected on a home run while scoring a team-high three runs. Wagner added a double and stole a base while Hessian was 1-for-4 while driving in two runs.
Hessian gave up one unearned run on three hits over seven innings. She struck four batters out without issuing a walk.
State
BSM received the No. 5 seed in Class AAA and will face No. 4 Chisago Lakes in the quarterfinals at Caswell Park in Mankato with a scheduled start of 11 a.m. on June 9.
No matter win or lose, the Red Knights will play at 5 p.m. Thursday.
