Second-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s had a 15-game winning streak snapped in a well-played 2-1 loss to Chaska Feb. 12. The pivotal contest for the Metro West Conference race was the first loss for BSM (17-5-0), which used an overtime goal to beat the 19th-ranked Hawks (18-5-0) in the first meeting of the season.
Saturday’s meeting saw the Red Knights hold a 9-7 shots edge in the opening period. But Chaska took a 1-0 lead in the final minute of the second period on a shot from Sam Scheetz as each team put 12 shots on goal.
It took BSM’s Brendan McMorrow 16 seconds into the second period to tie the game, with assists going to Mitchell Dokman and Brady Yakesh. Chaska’s Timmy Leroy broke through with the winner at the 10-minute mark of the period.
The Red Knights began the week with a 5-2 win over Metro West foe Orono at the rec center Feb. 8. Three goals and eight points came from the third line comprised of Brady Giertsen, Caleb Koskie and Ben Norris. The trio has accounted for 19 goals and 51 points on the season.
Koskie found Giertsen for the opening goal of the game, 54 seconds in before the fourth line made it 2-0 as AJ Pauly redirected a pass from Gino Gatti. Giertsen returned the favor to set up Koskie for a goal before the first intermission.
After Orono scored the lone goal of the middle period, Drew Stewart scored 4:30 into the final period to take a 4-1 lead with an assist from Brady Yakesh.
Park
St. Louis Park moved up to .500 in the Metro West Conference following Saturday’s 4-1 win at Jefferson.
The Orioles sit fourth in the standings with 14 points and a 10-12-1 overall record.
Early goals set the tone for the contest in Bloomington as Michael Hoikka scored 2:05 into the game with assists from Stanley Regguinti and Teddy Dahlin.
Gordy Gombold tied it up for the Jaguars on Senior Day just 69 seconds later as the 1-1 score held through the rest of the period.
Park’s Phillip Hirte made it 2-1 with assists from Sam Fuller and Regguinti, 6:13 into the second period. Henry Schultz made it 3-1 1:13 into the third period before Regguinti closed out the game with a power-play goal and assists being credited to Cole Taylor and Fuller.
Park goaltender Josh Middleton made 25 saves for his eighth win of the season, snapping a three-game skid.
After making 17 saves in a 4-3 win over Orono on Feb. 2, Middleton came up short against Chanhassen – 5-0 Feb. 4 and 5-1 Feb. 8, combining to make 70 saves in the losses. He also made 44 saves in a 7-0 loss to Chaska Feb. 5.
