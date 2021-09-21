Top-ranked Red Knights outscoring teams 42-2 in six matches
Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the top-ranked girls soccer team in Class AA, rolled to its fifth clean sheet in six matches after dispatching crosstown rival St. Louis Park 6-0 on Sept. 14.
The game marked the fourth straight shutout as senior Natalie Tennesson and junior Olivia Olson each played one half of the game. Tennesson made three saves in the first half and Olson made two.
The six goals were scored by five different players, while an additional four players picked up an assist. Elizabeth Dietzen led the way with two goals, while Maddy Shannon and Kiya Gilliand had one goal and one assist.
Through the opening two weeks of the season, the Red Knights have outscored the opposition by a 42-2 margin. The two goals against came in a 5-2 win at Bloomington Jefferson on Aug. 31 but the closest test came a week later at Visitation ending with a 3-0 final. The Blazers rose from seventh to sixth in the rankings despite a 2-3-1 record.
The target that comes with a No. 1 ranking isn’t anything new to BSM and coach Scott Helling-Christy who doesn’t put a lot of weight on the rankings.
“There are a lot of good teams ... any of the top four teams could be ranked there at any given time,” he said ahead of the Sept. 18 meeting with then third-ranked Mahtomedi. “My hesitation is that we’ve only been tested by Visitation. After Saturday, we will see how good we really are.”
Mahtomedi (4-1-0) and BSM typically meet during the regular season, serving as a precursor to a state tournament meeting in October. They drew 2-2 at the Zephyrs’ home field in 2019 the last time they played.
The Red Knights were a perennial favorite in Section 5A and should continue to play at a high level in Section 5AA. The new class includes familiar foes Orono, Delano, Mound-Westonka, Blake, DeLaSalle, Minneapolis Edison and Minneapolis Roosevelt.
Orono also joins Waconia and New Prague in the Metro West Conference. The Red Knights will travel to Orono Tuesday, Sept. 28 with a 7 p.m. start.
“It doesn’t matter how the teams are that year, it will be a battle,” Helling-Christy said. Waconia visits BSM on Oct. 7.
BSM beat Blake 3-1 in the 2020 Section 5A final to end the abbreviated season due to the ongoing pandemic. It is the Red Knights 12th section title and 11th since 2005, an impressive accomplishment for the four-time Class A state champions (2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016), who have aspirations to add a fifth trophy in November.
Helling-Christy believes this year’s squad is one of the best he’s coached since he starts 11 seniors who have played together in the program for three or four years.
“They were disappointed last year not having the chance to play at state so their heart is set on winning the section and getting back to the state tournament,” Helling-Christy said. The team generates a lot of scoring chances but hasn’t developed a consistent finishing touch to close out those chances with a lot of regularity. “That’s a concern, especially when you play the tougher games because you aren’t going to get as many.”
Another component the coaches constantly work on is building a stronger team unity with players coming from across the metro area to play for the Red Knights. “We use the first half of the season to get them used to play with each other,” Helling-Christy said as they use a deep bench to develop live-game experience.
Instead of relying on only a couple of players to generate goals, BSM enjoys the luxury of 14 different players with a goal or assist. Ava Wagener leads the team with nine goals and five assists while Maddie Shannon has eight goals and five assists. Elizabeth Dietzen and Sydney Drees have nine and 11 points, respectively.
“We are fortunate that way with a lot of capable scorers and the defense is really solid,” Helling-Christy said.
The Red Knight’s defense includes Tilly Wolfe and Avery Junker in the middle with right fullback Kaia Ballinger and left fullback Mary Zavoral.
“They don’t give up a lot of shots on goals and the two they gave up to Jefferson came on miscommunication,” he said.
BSM picked up a 3-0 win over Holy Angels in a preseason scrimmage against another highly ranked Class AA team which might be a precursor of a pending state tournament matchup.
