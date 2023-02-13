Win sets up rematch of section final from last season against Edina
Benilde-St. Margaret’s picked up its 17th win of the season by winning its Feb. 11 match over Hopkins/Park 7-0 in the Section 6AA quarterfinal.
The win set the third-seeded Red Knights up for a rematch of last season’s section final at No. 2 seed Edina on Feb. 15 at Parade Ice Garden after this edition went to press.
Section 6AA has to be one of the deepest section tournaments in the state as BSM is averaging nearly five goals per game. Goaltender Mia Rooney stopped all nine shots on goal by the Royals for her fifth shutout of the season, improving to 10-3-1. She has a razor-thin 1.48 goals against average.
BSM outshot Hopkins/Park 49-9 including 19-3 in the opening period and 14-1 in the second period.
BSM’s Ella Paqua had two goals and Bailey Gray finished with three assists to give her 17 on the season. Kendall Hassler and LuLu Rucinski set up Ellie Stewart’s opening goal coming 6:28 into the contest. Hassler made it 5-0 with a power play goal 7:17 into the third period. Stewart set up both of Pasqua’s goals, her 10th and 11th of the season.
Hopkins/Park (12-14) wrapped up the regular season with a 2-0 win over Two Rivers/St. Paul on Feb. 3 at Minnetonka Ice Arena as Avery Shaw set up Sofia Hoffman’s opening goal just over six minutes into the opening period. Shaw added an insurance goal 8:28 into the third period with an assist from Linden Loos to give the junior 16 goals and a team-high 32 points on the season. Shaw, a senior, led the team with 17 goals, scoring on Senior Night. Lucy Johnson was named the Player of the Game as Emily Osland stopped all 25 shots for her second shutout of the season. The junior was 12-14 with a 3.41 goals against average and .886 saves percentage. Saturday’s 42-save performance was her third game turning away more than 40 saves this season.
Section 6AA
Top-seed Blake had a quarterfinal bye and will face No. 5 Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper after the Wings upset No. 4 Wayzata 5-4 on Saturday.
No. 2 Edina also had a quarterfinal bye.
Wednesday’s semifinals included Blake versus Armstrong/Cooper at 6 p.m. followed by Edina versus BSM at 8 p.m. at Parade Ice Garden
The winners advance to Saturday’s section final at Parade Ice Garden at 7 p.m.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Sports Editor
