Win sets up rematch of section final from last season against Edina 

Benilde-St. Margaret’s picked up its 17th win of the season by winning its Feb. 11 match over Hopkins/Park 7-0 in the Section 6AA quarterfinal.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments