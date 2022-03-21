Red Knights compete in return to state tournament
Despite 12 more shots from the floor and leading in many other stats, it was No. 4 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s (23-8) that came up short against No. 5 Mankato East 61-52 in the Class AAA state quarterfinal played at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus March 16.
The Cougars (25-4) used 17 points each from guard Peyton Stevemer and forward Mackenzie Schweim while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field (21-43, 48.8 percent).
BSM managed to convert on just 30.9 percent (17-55) field goals for the game, including 8-for-30 in the second half. Free throws were another story, as the Red Knights made 10-of-13 shots from the line in the second half and 14-19 for the game.
Rebounding was another area for concern as Mankato East held a 23-18 edge on the Red Knight’s offensive end of the floor.
In addition to rebounding, coach Michael Swann noted missed defensive matchups proved costly.
“[Mankato East] moved the ball around very well,” McGee said as communication breakdowns in the first half hampered the defensive play. “They knew where to go with the ball and we talked about it at halftime and did a better job in the second half.”
Red Knights sophomore Olivia Olson had a game-high 21 points on 5-15 shooting from the field plus making 9-of-10 free throws. Olson also had six rebounds, four steals, two assists, two blocks and was fouled seven times.
She did her best to will the Red Knights to a win, pushing the pace if she came down with the ball in the defensive end of the floor to catch Mankato East in transition on defense.
Freshman Kendall McGee added 11 points and junior Sierre Lumpkin added nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Junior McKenzie Wells finished with six points and six assists.
BSM cut the lead to four points twice in the second half including after Olson made both free throws after being fouled on a fastbreak shot with 14:32 left to make it 35-31. She began the play with a steal on the opposite end of the floor.
Katie Kapsner made two more free throws to bring the lead down to 37-33 with 12:49 but that was as close as the Red Knights would get.
“We made a run with our [defensive] pressure but again it was our rebounding and a couple of turnovers towards the end that hurt us,” Swann said.
BSM’s largest lead came early after Olson made a pair of free throws to take a 9-5 lead with 11 minutes remaining in the opening half.
Despite only having five upperclassmen on the state tournament roster, Swann said at this point of the season, inexperience and youth aren’t a factor. The Red Knights proved during the regular season and section tournament that they were more than capable of handling what other varsity programs would throw at them en route to a 21-win regular season and a second-place finish in the Metro West Conference with a 15-3 record. The Red Knight’s 15 wins matched that by defending Class AAAA state champion Chaska which went 15-1 to led the conference.
“We’re a young team and there is stuff we can do to get better,” Swann said after the quarterfinal.
Consolation semifinal
BSM saw the season come to an end during Thursday’s 62-44 loss to Austin in the consolation bracket semifinal played at Gangelhoff Center on the Concordia University St. Paul campus.
The Packers used a 35-17 run in the second half to pull away from the Red Knights as the teams entered halftime tied 27-27.
Olson had a game-high 24 points while McGee and Bishop were next with six and five points, respectively. Austin used at least 12 points from four players. Emma Dudycha had 19 points and Hope Dudycha had 12 points.
Austin lost to top-seeded Becker 53-48 in the first quarterfinal March 16.
Future is bright
Despite the results at state, the future of the Red Knights program remains strong with Olson set to only be a junior in 2022-23, while Wells and Lumpkin will be seniors.
“We played a really good season, didn’t start out very good but worked hard and got better as a team and you will see us the next couple years,” Olson said. “We’re not done yet.”
McGee already has surpassed the 1,000 career point milestone and will only be a sophomore.
“We worked hard to come all this way to get to state in the first place but since we are so young, we have a lot of time left with me and the other freshmen we have time to keep working and hopefully make it further next year,” McGee said.
