Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys golf not only captured the Metro West Conference title last season, but qualified three golfers for the Class AAA state meet.

Senior Jimmy Mendel and junior Charlie Moen return as captains while junior Blake Steensland and Henry Trent and sophomore Carter Callan are back.

Blake Steensland
