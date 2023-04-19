Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys golf not only captured the Metro West Conference title last season, but qualified three golfers for the Class AAA state meet.
Senior Jimmy Mendel and junior Charlie Moen return as captains while junior Blake Steensland and Henry Trent and sophomore Carter Callan are back.
Moen tied for 10th at state with rounds of 74 and 73 (147) while Callan was tied for 19th place with a two-round total of 150. Mendel shared 75th place with rounds of 89 and 77 (166).
Look for freshmen Patrick Hastings and Braydon Pulcanio to compete for varsity rounds.
Coach Dave Herbst begins his sixth season leading the team with a well-known group of assistant coaches with an eye on qualifying the team to the state meet this spring.
In addition to six years coaching golf, Herbst coached the girls hockey team for a dozen seasons. Assistant coaches include Michael Swann, John Hamrie and Bob Lyons. Swann is an assistant football coach at BSM and head girls basketball coach at Irondale. Lyons teaches at BSM and retired from coaching after 26 seasons, 23 of which as the BSM girls basketball head coach. Swann coached the team from 2019-22.
Swann and Hamrie, who works for the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, coach the junior varsity team while Lyons is a developmental coach.
