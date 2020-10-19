Back to basics at practice helps Red Knights focus on dominant road victory
Chalk up a 41-0 win at DeLaSalle to simply “better” play from Benilde-St. Margaret’s, according to coach Jon Hanks, after a 31-7 loss to Orono in the season opener seven days earlier.
The Red Knights (1-1) went back to the basics during the week, working on tackling, blocking and execution.
Hanks said one positive from the opening-week loss was the defensive players lined up in the right spot.
The defense had to be engaged against a DeLaSalle squad with capable players at key spots. “They always have players that can play but as long as we played team defense I thought we could corral them and we did,” Hanks said as five players on defense picked up at least three tackles. Patty Burns led the way with 5.5 tackles. Ryan Sever added 4.5 tackles including the lone sack. Senior captains George Wolfe, Nick Marinaro, Antonio Fondren and Charlie Hansen (three tackles) each had a tackle for loss.
“Neither Orono nor DeLaSalle passed well against us but this week George, Patty Burns and the entire secondary did well again this week to play better team defense,” Hanks said.
Offensively, BSM averaged 8 yards per play including 345 yards on the ground. Quarterback Jackson Leischow completed 5-of-8 passes including a touchdown strike to Fondren.
Captains William Petty and George Wolfe each ran for two touchdowns. Petty served as the primary running back going for 179 yards on 13 carries while Wolfe picked up 62 yards on just two carries. Max Herro had eight carries for 25 yards and Luke Fredin ran for 87 yards on six carries.
“We ran the ball really well and when we threw it was spot-on and efficient like it always is from Jackson,” Hanks said. “Pressure doesn’t seem to affect him and he goes and runs over someone on a two-point conversion.”
Leischow was busy on defense and special teams, intercepting a pass and made a tackle as a defensive back, and returned one punt 35 yards.
The week of practice began with the traditional game video recap Saturday morning after on-field practice at 7 a.m. They only watched the first half of the opener. “They got the point,” Hanks said. “We really needed that scrimmage because we are so young and for some, it was their first real eye-opening experience.
“We stepped right off on Monday and got to work, changed a couple of things, and felt they got a lot more out of the small-group drills to change the dynamic of practice.”
In addition to more small groups at practice, they put the pads on for a full workout on Thursday instead of the typical walk-throughs or 7-on-7 work.
“I thought we needed to actually practice on Thursday and so we will see again how it goes against Chanhassen,” Hanks said.
Chanhassen missed its Week 2 game and if they cannot play BSM on Oct. 23, at least a couple of programs have expressed interest in playing a game.
The Red Knights lost starting center Jeff Rayman to a season-ending knee injury in the opening game. Against DeLaSalle, they rotated linemen into the key spot, including captain Nick Marinaro.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
BSM sophomore Antonio Fondren, left, stands next to coach Jon Hanks and junior lineman Jeffrey Raymond, right, during a timeout during the season opener Oct. 9. Fondren caught a touchdown in Week 2 and Raymond was lost for the season with a knee injury Week 1.
