Highly-decorated senior plans to play hockey at Syracuse next year
As a 10U hockey player, Erin Brousseau’s coach had her sign a fake contract to stop going offsides during a game.
“He wrote the contract on the actual glass of the rink and made me sign it during the game after way too many offsides calls to count,” she wrote in the Athena Award biography.
Brousseau was recently named the St. Louis Park High School Athena Award recipient.
The Athena Award is presented to one senior female at each Minneapolis-area high school in recognition of the duration of their high school career.
Brousseau owns 13 varsity letters, including five letters each from hockey and cross country, and three from the lacrosse program.
In addition to the varsity letters, she is a four-time captain serving the Hopkins/Park girls hockey team and Park cross country teams as captain as a junior and senior.
In hockey, she earned one All-Conference and two all-conference honorable mention honors.
During the fall cross country season, she earned three all-conference and one all-conference honorable mention awards. She was also part of two Metro West Conference championship teams, in addition to the team which captured the Roy Griak Cross Country Invitational championship in 2018.
“Erin has been such a huge part of our program since she joined back in 2016 as an eighth-grader,” Park cross country coach Chris Nordstrom said. “Even with hockey being her main sport and what she will do collegiately, she always gave her all every fall and was a varsity scorer each of her five seasons. Her contributions to the cross country program were a big part of her being a deserving recipient of the Athena Award.”
The team Griak title was one of three individual highlights during her high school career.
Ranking in the top-three of scoring in the Lake Conference as a sophomore and the hockey program’s leading scorer over the last three seasons was another highlight.
She received the Leadership Award from the cross country program for outstanding leadership excellence.
“She has always been a hard worker and her leadership grew from that hard work,” Nordstrom said of Brousseau’s work ethic, which led to more leadership and responsibility. “She continued to take on a more vocal leadership role and it naturally began to suit her.”
Nordstrom explained that Brousseau, “has a way of leading the younger runners through her calm and collected demeanor and the veterans by her steady work ethic.”
Another component of the Athena Award is school and community service activities. Brousseau was a volunteer coach in the St. Louis Park Youth Hockey Association for the last five seasons in addition to the editor of the yearbook for the last two years, president of the French Club at Park and participates in local visual art and photography shows.
Academically, Brousseau excelled at Park as a member of the National Honor Society and earned the highest academic honors. She is also a three-time academic all-conference award winner (cross country, hockey and lacrosse).
She plans to play hockey at Syracuse University in New York while studying international relations.
