A Brooklyn Park man is facing charges following allegations that he pistol-whipped a woman in St. Louis Park.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Xavier Marshawn Foster, 27, with felony-level threats of violence and a gross misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. He was booked into Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail and bail was set at $50,000. The roster indicated Foster also faces charges in a Brooklyn Park case relating to possession of ammunition or a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence. Court records also include a conviction for misdemeanor domestic assault in 2017.
A court document provides the following account of the allegations in the St. Louis Park case:
St. Louis Park responded to a report of domestic assault with a firearm on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court Feb. 16. A woman reportedly told police they had gotten into an argument during which Foster allegedly “slapped and pistol-whipped” the woman. He also allegedly pointed the firearm at the woman, said he was going to kill her and “plinked” the firearm but it did not work.
Officers said they documented bruising on the woman’s body, “some historical and some related to the assault that had just occurred.”
After police found Foster in a stairwell of the building, he denied assaulting the woman. He said he had not held a gun for about three years, police said.
The court document notes that Foster is facing a jury trial in another case alleging that he had possessed a firearm when not allowed to do so due to his criminal history. The document states that he had been subject to a conditional release order requiring him to obey all laws and not possess firearms at the time of the St. Louis Park incident.
