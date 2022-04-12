The Brooklyn Center Police Department stopped an attempted stabbing April 6, with the alleged assailant arrested and charged with multiple offenses in connection with the incident.
St. Louis Park resident Clyde Mutanga, 27, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly threatening members of his family and scuffling with police.
According to the criminal complaint:
Brooklyn Center Police were dispatched on a report that woman had been threatened by her son with a large knife. Responding officers located a victim across the street holding one of her nine-month-old twins. She reported that Mutanga, her son, was inside the home and that he had threatened her. Officers learned that the other nine-month-old twin was inside the residence with their aunt.
Mutanga’s mother told officers he had came to her home asking for his ID and food. Initially, his mother told him to leave because he was supposed to be either in the workhouse or at treatment.
Mutanga’s mother eventually gave him food, and as he finished eating, she asked him to leave.
Mutanga became upset and brandished a kitchen knife. His mother took away the knife and threatened to call the police.
Mutanga “picked up a different kitchen knife, stood directly in front of (his mother), raised the knife, pointed the knife at her chest, and threatened to kill her,” the criminal complaint states. The mother then fled the house with one of her children and called the police.
Officers knocked on the door of the home, announcing their presence. The aunt of the children answered the door while holding the infant.
As officers looked into the home, they saw Mutanga standing at the end of a hallway. He began moving toward the front door, hiding his hand and ignoring orders to stop.
As he approached the adult female, who was still holding a child, officers saw he was holding a large knife. An officer grabbed Mutanga’s right arm as he began lunging toward the woman, who was now huddling over the child in an effort to protect them.
The officer knocked a 14-inch long knife from Mutanga’s hand. Multiple officers then struggled with Mutanga, attempting to restrain him. Officers discharged a Taser in the struggle.
While officers eventually handcuffed him, Mutanga continued to fight, attempting to kick, spit on and bite officers.
No serious injuries were reported by anyone involved in the incident, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
“The Brooklyn Center Police Department is extremely proud of the heroic actions taken by our officers during their response to this incident,” the department said in a press release.
Mutanga was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail.
Court records show he has been convicted of fifth-degree non-consensual criminal sexual conduct, knowingly violating predatory offender registration requirements, fleeing police officers, escaping from state custody and burglary.
