Benilde-St. Margaret’s outfielder Easton Breyfogle was named the 2023 Play Ball! Minnesota Mr. Baseball Award winner during state banquet June 25 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Play Ball! Minnesota and the Minnesota All Sports Alliance announced the Mr. Baseball and Ms. Softball award winners.

