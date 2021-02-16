Hayden Zheng adds name to all-time best times at Chaska/Chan
St. Louis Park senior Hayden Zheng continues to leave his mark on Minnesota pools.
The Stanford-bound, Minnesota state champion added two pool records during a non-conference meet against Chaska/Chanhassen at Pioneer Ridge Middle School Feb. 11.
The two-time Class 2A state champion in the 200-yard individual medley and three-time state champion in the 100 breaststroke was a bright spot in a 96-79 loss to the StormHawks. Zheng set the pool record for the 200 IM in 1:51.95 and 100 breaststroke in 55.70.
Orioles coach Amanda Forsberg said that while it was their first defeat of the season, the performances in the pool were the best of the season.
“Chaska/Chan is one of the best teams in the state and our team really stepped up and took this opportunity to test themselves,” she said. “Everyone on the team had at least one season-best and quite a few posted personal bests, which was a lot of fun to watch. I cannot say enough to emphasize how well we swam and how much every person on the team contributed. I could list off every swimmer and highlight at least one race where they had a huge time drop.”
Forsberg was impressed with the younger swimmers who rose to the occasion and used the opportunity to really push themselves and not give up or back down.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Zheng, Conner Coleman, Hiro McKee and Ben St. Clair dropped three seconds off their previous best time and already are ahead of their pace set last season. Coleman posted his best 50 breaststroke time of the season by over a second in the relay.
The JV medley relay also turned in a phenomenal time, thanks to eighth-grader Magnus Smith posting a lifetime-best 50 backstroke time of 29.72. Sophomore Elliot Descapentrie, freshman Nate Schwetering and senior Lucas Giovannelli added strong performances in the race.
In addition to Zheng’s record time in the 200 IM, teammate Tenzin Gylatso shaved five seconds off his personal record in the event to go 2:18 while McKee also posted a PR of 2:05. McKee broke 55 seconds in the 100 fly for the first time and freshman teammate Daniel Cameron went under one minute for the first time.
St. Clair continued the trend of best times in the 100 free, breaking 50 seconds for the first time and Salita had a P.R. of 55.5 and broke one minute in the 100 back for the first time.
Distance specialists and eighth-graders Charlie Rostal and Henry Berg each dropped five seconds off their previous best times in the 500 free.
Following along with Zheng’s record in the 100 breaststroke, Coleman posted a PR of 1:03.42 and the Orioles 400 free relays turned in strong performances. The A relay dropped over six seconds to finish under 3:20 for the first time this season.
Forsberg said the success in the meet is a direct result of a focus on sprinting during practice.
“Which has really helped the team get back into shape,” she said. “We are starting to be more explosive off the turns and start. I think the long break helped a few of the year-around swimmers come into the season rested and refreshed.”
The Orioles will swim for the Metro West Conference championship against crosstown rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s this week.
“Benilde has some really talented swimmers and we should have some close races,” Forsberg said. “It has been a while since the conference championship has come down to the last meet.”
Park opened the season with a 75-19 win over Kennedy at home a pair of road wins at Cooper (98-53) and Jefferson (93-47).
Park won the opening seven events against Jefferson before a DQ led to a runner-up finish in the 200 free relay. Zheng added an eighth event win for the Orioles finishing the 100 back in 52.50 to go along with the 200 IM winning time of 1:55.00. He swam the lead leg of the 200 medley, followed by Coleman, McKee and St. Clair, which won in 1:41.43.
Andres Barajas won the 200 free in 1:53.58 followed by McKee with a runner-up time of 1:56.61. Barajas also won the 500 free in 5:01.25. St. Clair won the 50 free in 22.88 and 100 free in 50.31.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Anthony Iozzo)
Park's Hiro McKee swam the opening two events of the Jan. 28 meet at Jefferson helping the 200 medley relay win then finished runner-up in the 200 free. He won the 100 fly in 55.89 seconds.
Park’s Hiro McKee swam the opening two events of the Jan. 28 meet at Jefferson helping the 200 medley relay win then finished runner-up in the 200 free. He won the 100 fly in 55.89 seconds.
