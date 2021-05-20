St. Louis Park boys lacrosse has two more weeks to develop a young core group that didn’t play a game from April 26 to May 10 due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Orioles were 0-2 after a 16-0 loss to future Metro West Conference foe Waconia in the April 22 season opener before a 9-1 loss at Holy Family Catholic April 26.
Since then, four consecutive home matches were postponed or canceled if they cannot be made up, including games against New Prague (April 29), Hill-Murray (April 30), Totino-Grace (May 3) and Southwest Christian (May 5). Road games at Minnehaha Academy (TriMAC, May 7) and at Mound Westonka (May 10) were also missed.
“We are a pretty young and inexperienced team trying to learn the ropes as fast as possible to compete at the varsity level,” Orioles coach Eric Buckley said.
Senior captain Levi Larsen is a starting defenseman, while eighth-grader Hayden Kasica is a rising star who is gaining valuable experience as a midfielder who also takes faceoffs. Senior Diriye Osman is the team’s Swiss Army knife, serving several roles on the field, primarily as a defenseman and midfielder.
Buckley said the program is at an all-time low in terms of participation with 16 rostered players.
“But we have a very close and motivated group who are dedicated to improving and growing with age.”
Park was scheduled to visit Farmington Monday, May 17, after this edition went to press and the Orioles are set to visit Hopkins at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22 before wrapping up the regular season at Henry Sibley May 26.
