Park improves to 9-4-1 with Saturday win in Richfield
St. Louis Park senior Jack Wandmacher scored both goals – including the overtime winner – to skate off the Richfield Ice Arena with a 2-1 win over Holy Angels Saturday evening.
Park coach Zach Strouts is 2-for-2 as head coach, taking over for the time being from Andrew Sackrison, who is missing some time.
Strouts called a timeout to talk things over after drawing a penalty with 5:37 on the clock.
“We needed a timeout to regroup and didn’t really draw anything up special,” Strouts said. “Against a really good goalie we just needed to shoot the puck.”
Wandmacher picked up goals eight and nine of the season to give him 21 points in 14 games, second-best on the team only behind classmate Lucas Hand.
Wandmacher’s shot from just outside of the hash marks was a reaction to seeing a shooting lane open in the Stars’ defense.
“I gave it to [classmate Sam Berry] to see if it opened for him and he gave it right back to me,” Wandmacher said, describing the winning play. “He gave me one and I saw a lane so I went for it.”
Austin Amelse and Hand assisted on Wandmacher’s first goal, coming just 2:49 into the game on a breakaway, scoring on a shot from between the hash marks off the post and in.
“It was pretty sweet,” Wandmacher recalled as the Orioles improved to 9-4-1.
Orioles freshman goaltender Josh Middleton made 30 saves for the win as each team recorded three shots on goal in overtime.
This was Wandmacher’s eighth multi-point game of the season.
The two teams combined for 26 penalty minutes on 13 infractions including eight penalties over the final 11 minutes of the second period.
Each squad scored once with the player-advantage as Park was 1-for-5 and Holy Angels were 1-for-6.
Holy Angels senior Jackson Blitz was called for tripping Wandmacher as he crossed into the Orioles offensive zone 2:23 into overtime.
“Way too many penalties,” Strouts said. “I think we need to stay out of the box but these guys battle and we said to be aggressive on the PK because we thought we could win some races and we did.”
The win makes it two straight for the Orioles after doubling-up Hopkins 6-3 Feb. 25 at the Pavilion. Wandmacher added two assists in that game.
Before scoring six goals or the fourth time in 14 games, Park went on a three-game losing streak starting with a 6-4 rematch loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s Feb. 13, then a 6-0 loss to Minnetonka at Pagel Activity Center Feb. 18 and culminated with a 2-1 loss at Buffalo Feb. 20.
“We got it taken to us a couple of times there,” Strouts said. “In practice we took it back to basics, little battles, focusing on our game and honing in on us.”
The 6-4 loss to BSM was a different contest.
“I think it was a little bit of shell-shock, the first time we played them,” Strouts said of the first meeting with BSM. The coach said they were much more comfortable for the rematch. “It was a good game and we hope to see them again, soon,” Strouts said.
Several things didn’t fall in the Orioles’ favor late in the first meeting with BSM, including Wandmacher cutting his wrist late in the game.
Wandmacher said at this point of the season the team is tired, especially with consecutive Thursday through Saturday games for the first time since the opening weekend of the season Jan. 14 and 16.
“Today was tough, a lot of skating and [penalty] killing,” he said. “We’ve got to work our hardest and keep going.”
Coming into the final two weeks of the regular season, Strouts stressed the importance of sticking to their own game and not worrying about the opponent.
“First we need to stay healthy and then stick to what we are good at and we’ll go from there.”
Red Knights slip up
After winning the first 10 games of the season fourth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s hit a bump in the schedule, losing 3-of-4 over the last week.
The lone win was the Metro West Conference title-clinching win at Chaska, 7-5 on Feb. 18. That win came after a 4-1 loss at Eden Prairie where the No. 3-ranked Eagles edged then-No. 2 BSM thanks to a pair of goals from Eden Prairie’s Carter Batchelder. Red Knights senior goaltender Carson Limesand tied a career-high with 36 saves.
Eight days after the win over Chaska, BSM returned to the ice, this time at Braemar Arena to take on No. 15 Edina. Jackson Bisson scored the lone goal of the first period for the Red Knights, who hadn’t lost a game when scoring first or leading at the first intermission.
Fortunes quickly changed as Edina erupted for all six goals during 13 minutes of the middle period. AJ Doll and Ryan Andor scored 10 seconds apart to set the tone and take a 2-1 lead. Andor picked up a second goal just shy of two minutes later. Jimmy Clark, Trey Fechko, and Jackson Borst added the other goals.
BSM coach Ken Pauly replaced Limesand with Charlie Frattalone for the third period as he stopped all 11 shots after Limesand made 16 saves.
BSM didn’t have time to waste as seventh-ranked Hill-Murray ended the week with a 5-0 shutout win back at the rec center Saturday.
The Pioneers used the same approach as Edina to bunch its goals together. This time it was late in the second period, 13:55 then 15:58, to carry a 2-0 lead into the third period.
Hill-Murray used goals at 4:04, 5:58, and 10:40 to build the 5-0 final score, outshooting the Red Knights by a 38-14 margin, including a 27-9 edge over the final two periods.
The schedule remains tough for BSM at St. Thomas March 2, at Holy Angels March 8, host Wayzata March 10 and at Holy Family the next night to wrap up the regular season.
