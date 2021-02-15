Hand collects hat trick in 7-1 win over Kennedy
St. Louis Park (7-2-1) outscored the opposition 23-12 during a four-game winning streak through Metro West Conference foes, culminating with a 7-1 win at Kennedy Feb. 9.
Senior Lucas Hand scored twice in opening minutes at Bloomington Ice Garden before closing out his first hat trick of the season late in the second period. He added a pair of third-period assists on the insurance goals.
Jack Wandmacher, Austin Amelse and Teddy Dahlin scored less than nine minutes into the period, with Amelse and Dahlin scoring 33 seconds apart.
The Orioles returned home for the wild rematch with No. 4 ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-0-0) on Saturday at the rec center. BSM handed Park its first loss in the Jan. 26 meeting with a 6-1 score and once again came out on top of the Orioles this time by a 6-4 margin.
Orioles freshman goaltender Josh Middleton turned away 40 shots while his BSM counterpart Carson Limesand stopped 24-of-28 shots.
Park didn’t waste any time finding the back of the Red Knights goal as Hand and Berry set up senior Drew Boyum for his fifth goal of the season, just 36 seconds into the contest.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s responded with three goals in less than two minutes, starting with a power-play goal from senior defenseman Adam Marshall.
Hand picked up a second assist of the period as Jack Wandmacher pulled the Orioles back, 3-2, on the power play at 10:34. Just over a minute later BSM made it a 4-2 advantage as Drew Stewart scored his second goal of the game.
Park senior captain McCabe Dvorak scored 1:07 into the second period with assists from Ben Farley and Benjamin Olson to make it a 4-3 game heading into the final period.
Hand picked up his team-leading 25th point of the season with a dramatic shorthanded goal coming 3:43 into the third period.
Park will be a road-tested team come Section 6AA time thanks to 8-of-9 games away from the rec center. Saturday was the only home game for the Orioles from Feb. 2 to March 8.
They embarked on a six-game road trip, which started at Minnetonka Feb. 16 and continues Saturday, Feb. 20 at Buffalo, at Hopkins Feb. 25, at Holy Angels Feb. 27, at Jefferson March 4 and at Holy Family on March 6 before closing out the regular season with a pair of home games against Blake and Wayzata March 8 and March 12, respectively.
BSM is also on the road over the final month of the regular season for 6-of-8 games. The stretch started Tuesday at Eden Prairie and continues Thursday at Chaska. One week later the Red Knights play Edina at Braemar Arena at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 before returning home to face Hill-Murray the next night, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.