Hand collects hat trick in 7-1 win over Kennedy

St. Louis Park (7-2-1) outscored the opposition 23-12 during a four-game winning streak through Metro West Conference foes, culminating with a 7-1 win at Kennedy Feb. 9.

Celebrate

St. Louis Park senior Lucas Hand has a step on the Kennedy defense before scoring early in a 7-1 Metro West Conference win over the Eagles at Bloomington Ice Garden Thursday, Feb. 9.

Senior Lucas Hand scored twice in opening minutes at Bloomington Ice Garden before closing out his first hat trick of the season late in the second period. He added a pair of third-period assists on the insurance goals.

Jack Wandmacher, Austin Amelse and Teddy Dahlin scored less than nine minutes into the period, with Amelse and Dahlin scoring 33 seconds apart.

The Orioles returned home for the wild rematch with No. 4 ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-0-0) on Saturday at the rec center. BSM handed Park its first loss in the Jan. 26 meeting with a 6-1 score and once again came out on top of the Orioles this time by a 6-4 margin.

Orioles goal

Park scored three times inside the opening four minutes of the Metro West Conference game against Kennedy played at Bloomington Ice Garden Feb. 9.

Orioles freshman goaltender Josh Middleton turned away 40 shots while his BSM counterpart Carson Limesand stopped 24-of-28 shots.

Park didn’t waste any time finding the back of the Red Knights goal as Hand and Berry set up senior Drew Boyum for his fifth goal of the season, just 36 seconds into the contest.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s responded with three goals in less than two minutes, starting with a power-play goal from senior defenseman Adam Marshall. 

Hand picked up a second assist of the period as Jack Wandmacher pulled the Orioles back, 3-2, on the power play at 10:34. Just over a minute later BSM made it a 4-2 advantage as Drew Stewart scored his second goal of the game.

Park senior captain McCabe Dvorak scored 1:07 into the second period with assists from Ben Farley and Benjamin Olson to make it a 4-3 game heading into the final period.

Orioles pick up a win

Park senior captain McCabe Dvorak (15) comes together with teammates after an early goal against Kennedy. 

Hand picked up his team-leading 25th point of the season with a dramatic shorthanded goal coming 3:43 into the third period.

Park will be a road-tested team come Section 6AA time thanks to 8-of-9 games away from the rec center. Saturday was the only home game for the Orioles from Feb. 2 to March 8.

They embarked on a six-game road trip, which started at Minnetonka Feb. 16 and continues Saturday, Feb. 20 at Buffalo, at Hopkins Feb. 25, at Holy Angels Feb. 27, at Jefferson March 4 and at Holy Family on March 6 before closing out the regular season with a pair of home games against Blake and Wayzata March 8 and March 12, respectively.

BSM is also on the road over the final month of the regular season for 6-of-8 games. The stretch started Tuesday at Eden Prairie and continues Thursday at Chaska. One week later the Red Knights play Edina at Braemar Arena at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 before returning home to face Hill-Murray the next night, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments