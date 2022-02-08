Third-ranked hockey club in Class AA appears primed to make another deep
Third-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s added two more shutouts in a pair of overwhelming Metro West Conference wins last week.
The Red Knights have four shutouts over the last six games following a 14-0 win at Kennedy in Bloomington Feb. 5 and a 13-0 win at Waconia Jan. 31.
BSM scored twice in the opening 73 seconds of the contest at Bloomington Ice Garden. A breakaway goal form Mitchel Dokman came 35 seconds in, followed by a goal by Gavin Reed, who picked up a rebound off Michael Risteau’s shot.
Dokman, along with linemates Adam Marshall and Brendan McMorrow, combined for 10 points to help BSM pick up a 14th consecutive win.
Red Knights goaltender Mason McElroy turned away all 10 shots he faced, nine coming in the second period for his fourth shutout of the season. Senior goaltender Sam Schumacher also turned away all 10 shots against Waconia for his first shutout of the season.
Eighteen skaters picked up at least a point against Waconia, led by Risteau’s five points, including a hat trick. Stewart and Yakesh each picked up three points each.
This came on the heels of wins over Holy Angels (5-0 Jan. 27) and third-ranked in Class A Mahtomedi (8-2 Jan. 29).
Yakesh set up three consecutive goals and Marshall scored twice against Holy Angels, including the opener 5:37 into the contest. Yakesh picked up the puck behind the Red Knights net, hitting Marshall in stride through the neutral zone. Marshal used a deke to get Stars goaltender Bryce Hess to move, tucking the puck around his pads for the opening goal.
Six minutes later, Yakesh found McMorrow, who fed Dokman, to build a 2-0 lead while the Red Knights held an 11-5 shots edge in the opening period. They would outshoot the Stars 46-19.
BSM made it 3-0 at the 5:25 mark of the second period with a shorthanded goal set up by Yakesh and Dokman.
Yakesh set up Marshall’s team-leading 16th goal just 48 seconds into the third period.
BSM outshot Mahtomedi 62-14, scoring five times in a span of 11 minutes in the second period from five different skaters including a power play goal from Tristan Sarsland. Ben Norris, Gino Gatti, Yakesh and Marshall took the game from a 1-1 score at the 4:37 mark of the second period to a 6-1 lead by the end of the period.
The Zephyers tied the game with a shorthanded goal 4:37 into the period, before the Red Knights went on to rally.
BSM wraps up the regular season with 4-of-5 games at the rec center including Chaska (Feb. 12) and Chanhassen (Feb. 15) before traveling to Champlin Park Feb. 17 and wrapping up the Metro West and regular season against New Prague at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
