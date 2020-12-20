Both clubs have key contributors back for 2020-21 season
Hockey fans in St. Louis Park should be treated to some high-caliber action once fans are allowed back inside the rec center.
Both Benilde-St. Margaret’s and St. Louis Park are in line for big things this season, both in the Metro West Conference and section play.
BSM came within a penalty shot of the Section 6AA title while capturing the conference title finishing 18-8-2 overall.
It was a second consecutive runner-up conference finish.
The Red Knights picked up 18 points on a 6-1 record to win the conference followed by Chaska’s 8-2 record on 16 points and third-place Park with a 6-3 record on 12 points.
BSM has 10 key contributors back, including goaltender Carson Limesand (15-7-2, 2.11 goals-against average and .915 saves percentage) who is a co-captain with classmates Jackson Bisson (25 points, 16 assists) and James Callahan (21 points, 18 assists). Junior defenseman Brady Yakesh (11 points, 9 assists) is an assistant captain for the 2020-21 season.
The senior class includes wingers Grant Ellings (19 points, 12 assists), Asher Connolly (18 points, 14 assists) and Jonah Mortenson (16 points, 8 goals), center Jonny Woodford (4 points from 20 games) and goaltender Charlie Frattalone. Juniors include winger Adam Marshall (top returning scorer with 28 points on 18 goals) with defensemen Tristan Sarsland (14 points, 11 assists) and Ben Thompson (four assists in 15 games).
The addition of junior forward Nick Mikan will be a tremendous asset after posting a 41-point season (22 goals) in 26 games for Breck last winter.
Over the summer and fall, the program met all of the COVID-19 mitigation strategies put in place at the rec center and MSHSL to keep everyone as safe as possible and keep the case count low.
“Senior captains have been good about checking in with their teammates during this time of isolation,” assistant coach Craig Roberts said in a preseason email. “And, like most teams, we just keep working out and hoping for the season to resume.”
Head Coach Ken Pauly marks his 31st season coaching high school hockey, 27 of which have been at BSM. He has 510 overall wins, 466 at BSM with 16 conference and five section titles to go along with three state titles (with BSM in 1998-99, 2000-01 and 2011-12).
Assistant coaches John Russo and Geno Peluso return to Pauly’s staff along with newcomer Casey Maikkula and new goalie coach Grant Holler.
Park looks to continue success
Coming off a third-place finish in a tough Metro West Conference, look for St. Louis Park to continue the success once the 2020-21 season begins.
A new goaltender will take over for William Pinney who was a staple between the pipes in recent years.
Coach Andy Sackrison has a couple of options at the spot including former St. Louis Park youth hockey player Josh Middleton who is back after playing Edina Bantams. Jack McCarron was the Park Bantam A goalie last winter and will compete for minutes in what will be a young position.
The Orioles went 16-9 with a Section 6AA quarterfinal loss to Cretin-Derham Hall.
Second-year captain Sam Berry is back as is forwards Jack Wandmacher and McCabe Dvorak as captains, contributing to the varsity team since their freshmen seasons.
Berry is a two-time fall Elite League player who was drafted by the NAHL’s Fairbanks Ice Dogs this season. He had 29 points on 23 assists in 24 games last season.
Wandmacher (42 points, 32 assists in 21 games) and Dvorak (41 points, 27 goals in 25 games) are closing in on 100 career points. Wandmacher also played in the elite league this fall and made the final elite league invitational team. He recently signed to play for the NAHL’s Bismarck Bobcats once the high school season is over.
Classmates Drew Boyum (21 points, 11 goals) and Austin Amelse return as does Lucas Hand who missed all of last season with an injury.
Sackrison is looking for big things from Stanley Regguintti and Ben Farley who made an impact on the varsity team in their first season in 2019-20.
