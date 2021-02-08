Park shares Metro West lead (12 points) with BSM
St. Louis Park boys hockey continues to make memories after erasing a 4-0 deficit against Chaska for a 6-5 win in overtime.
Sam Berry scored the winner in the final seconds of overtime, 21 seconds to go. The puck squirted out from the crease, where Berry sprinted from the point and put the puck over the players on the ice.
The win helps lift the Orioles to a 5-1-1 record.
The final play was set up after freshman goaltender Josh Middleton hit Jack Wandmacher with a long outlet pass at the Hawks’ blueline. Wandmacher was slashed as he moved in on goal to draw the penalty.
The Orioles trailed 5-1 going into the third period as Chaska used four goals in the middle period.
Senior captain McCabe Dvorak scored twice over the final five minutes of the third period, including the tying goal with 29 seconds left. He sparked the rally scoring at the 12:26 mark and Drew Boyum made it 5-3 with a long wrist shot from between the face-off dots at 13:21. and Lucas Hand made it a one-goal game at 15:51 by tapping the puck in near the goal crease.
Chaska (3-3-0, 4-4-0) opened up a 4-0 lead, 11:29 into the second period before Wandmacher broke up the shutout, 79 seconds later with an assist from Hand.
Austin Amelse picked up three assists while Berry had two assists to go with the winning goal. Hand, Wandmacher and Dvorak each had two points, while Middleton made 19 saves.
Park added a 5-2 win at Chanhassen (2-4-0, 2-5-0) Saturday for the sixth victory of the season.
Dvorak scored twice, including the opening goal just over six minutes in for his seventh goal of the season. Since being shutout from the scoresheet against BSM on Jan. 26, Dvorak has five goals and three assists in three victories.
Hand and Stanley Regguinti assisted on the goal and Wandmacher made it 2-0 late in the period.
Another flurry of goals came in the final seven minutes of the second period, with Dvorak’s second goal sandwiched between two Storm tallies to set up a tight final period.
Philip Hirte and Wandmacher added the fourth and fifth goals in the 5-2 final from Victoria Ice Arena.
William Hoikka made 24 saves for his second win of the season, he made 17 saves in a 5-4 win over Kennedy Jan. 23.
The Orioles rematch against Benilde-St. Margaret’s is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 in what could be for the conference title. Park will have one more conference game on the schedule, at Bloomington Jefferson on March 4.
BSM remains unbeaten at 8-0-0 after a 5-1 win over Chaska Feb. 6.
