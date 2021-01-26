Teddy Dahlin scores first varsity goal in OT against Kennedy
Thirteen different skaters have picked up at least a point in four games for the 3-0-1 St. Louis Park boys hockey team.
After a 4-4 draw to open the season against Edina at Braemar Ice Arena, Park rattled off wins over Chaska, Chanhassen, and Bloomington Kennedy to sit atop the Metro West Conference.
Senior Lucas Hand is making up a lost junior season (due to hip/back injuries) by leading the scoring with nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) and at least one point in each game.
“He was chomping at the bit to play this year,” Orioles coach Andy Sakrison said, not only because of the delay to start the season. “He’s got lofty goals to play after high school. [Hand] is showing us something with a great hockey mind, great positioning, and stuff like that you can’t teach.”
Hand had three assists in the 7-2 win over Chanhassen in the home opener on Jan. 19 after a goal and two assists against Edina.
Sakrison said Hand is an ultimate utility player who can play in many situations. “He had a question mark coming into the season after taking a whole year off but he looks like he’s knocked any rust off and we’re just happy for him to be back after dealing with a lot of injuries.”
Hand has played on the wing with linemates Jack Wandmacher and Drew Boyum. He played at center against Kennedy.
Hand tied Saturday’s game against Kennedy, scoring midway through the third period at 4-4 before Teddy Dahlin scored his first varsity goal coming 2:25 into overtime. Jack Wandmacher and McCabe Dvorak set up their second goal of the game. The pair assisted Sam Berry’s power-play goal just 1:41 into the second period to make it a 2-2 game.
As for Dahlin’s winner, Sakrison constantly stresses to the team the importance of literally going to the net to score a goal. “We talk about it all the time – about who wants a goal and it really is as simple as that,” he said.
Wandmacher and Dvorak accounted for 42 and 41 points, respectively, last season.
Wandmacher assisted on all three goals against Chaska and continues to play at a high level.
“Hats off to him,” Sakrison said. “He had an unbelievable elite league where he really proved himself. I had no doubts after what he’s done for us and he is signed with Corpus Christi (NAHL) so it’s nice to have that in his back pocket.”
Park freshman goaltender Josh Middleton is playing at a level well beyond that of a ninth-grader with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .909 saves percentage. He has 120 saves in four games.
“Any goalie that gives you a chance to win night-in, night-out is what you want,” Sakrison said. Middleton played in the Park youth hockey system growing up but played Edina bantams last season. “He’s bailed us out a few times and he’s someone who can do that for us.
“Our goaltending isn’t something we don’t worry about with either of our guys [Middleton or senior William Hoikka].”
After William Pinney graduated last season, Sakrison said there was a question about who would step in but that quickly went away once they saw Middleton compete during summer camp.
“Will came out as a senior and is a super athletic, competitive kid,” Sakrison said of Hoikka.
After playing rink mate Benilde-St. Margaret’s Tuesday, the Orioles have two more games at the rec center for a five-game homestand (Jefferson, Jan. 30 at 2:30 p.m. and Chaska Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.).
