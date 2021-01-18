Seven skaters pick up at least two points for fourth-ranked Red Knights
Benilde-St. Margaret’s marked the start of the 2021 season with an emphatic 7-2 win over St. Michael-Albertville at the St. Louis Park rec center Thursday.
Getting to the point of playing a game was anything but normal for everyone involved as the season was delayed nearly two months and everyone was masked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of the typical pregame warmup process, players came to the rink ready to hit the ice, fully dressed. With locker rooms closed, teams sat in chairs behind each end of the arena before the game, during intermissions and postgame.
Ranked fourth in Class AA according to Let’s Play Hockey, the Red Knights scored four times in the first period starting with Asher Connolly, who later assisted on Adam Marshall’s goal to make it 3-0 at the 12:01 mark of the first period. Connolly finished with a game-high four points, including three assists, while Jackson Bisson and Adam Marshall each had three points.
Bisson assisted on both early goals. Mitchell Dokman and Brady Yakesh accounted for the other goals of the period as the Red Knights held an 18-9 edge in shots (43-28 for the game).
BSM made it 6-0 in the second period thanks to a power-play goal from Bisson, followed 53 seconds later with an even-strength goal from Grant Ellings.
STMA scored twice over the final three minutes of the period to go into intermission down 6-2.
Tristan Sarsland added one final goal 10 minutes into the third period for the final 7-2 score. Jonah Mortenson added two assists. Red Knights senior goaltender Carson Limesand made 26 saves for the win.
BSM picked up a 5-2 win over Jefferson during Saturday’s Metro West Conference opener.
Bisson scored twice just over seven minutes into the second period to build a 3-0 advantage before adding one more goal from Gino Gatti before Jefferson cut the lead in half with a pair of goals late in the period. Jefferson’s Pierce Thomka scored before Brady Burton made it a 4-2 game with a power-play goal in the final minute of the period. Ben Goedderz and Brett Herbert assisted on both goals.
Jefferson goaltender Ryan Seitz made 48 saves while the Jaguars put 15 shots on Limesand.
The Red Knights play four of the first five games at home, including the Tuesday, Jan. 26 contest against St. Louis Park.
The two teams call the west rink at the rec center home with logos embedded in the ice. Opening faceoff is set for 7 p.m.
Orioles start strong
St. Louis Park used a 53-save performance by freshman Josh Middleton to settle for a 4-4 draw against Edina at Braemar Arena in the season opener Thursday, Jan. 14.
The success carried over to Saturday’s 3-2 Metro West Conference win at Chaska.
A scoreless opening period against Edina led to Orioles’ Michael Hoikka breaking the game open with a goal, 2:14 into the second period, with an assist from standout defenseman Sam Berry after the Hornets held a 16-7 shots edge in the opening period.
Drew Boyum made it 2-1 less than two minutes to go in the middle period with the helper from Mason Amelse to set up a wild conclusion.
The Hornets scored twice to take a 3-2 lead by the 4:03 mark of the period only to have Park’s Jack Wandmacher score twice, 1:37 apart, to retake a 4-3 lead.
With 17 seconds left in regulation, Edina’s Willi Johnson tied the game with a shorthanded goal.
Middleton stopped all eight shots in overtime.
On Saturday, it was Berry and Wandmacher who set up Lucas Hand with the first goal of the game, coming just over eight minutes into the contest before a young Hawks club tied it up before the first intermission.
Wandmacher played a role in each of the Orioles’ goals including scoring the lone goal of the second period with an assist from Boyum at 8:08 to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.
Chaska pulled even nearly nine minutes into the third period on the power play before Wandmacher set up Miles Rider for the game-winner 34 seconds later.
Middleton added 26 saves to pick his first varsity win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.