What began with St. Louis Park holding the edge in play through the first period, culminated with fourth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s collecting a 6-1 win on Jan. 26.
Jackson Bisson scored 73 seconds into the contest for the Red Knights as Park used the rest of the period to put the pressure on goaltender Carson Limesand who turned away all 12 shots he faced. He stopped 28-of-29 shots with the lone exception being a well-played puck-drag by Lucas Hand around Limesand’s leg pad 10:41 into the third period.
The goal was Hand’s fourth of the season and he leads the Orioles with 11 points through five games.
Red Knights coach Ken Pauly thought the Orioles played the better hockey in the opening period.
“We are always looking to transition quickly but Park did a good job bottling us up in the first period,” he said. As quickly as Bisson gave the red and white the early lead, the second goal, coming 37 seconds into the second period was huge to set the tone of the period which the Red Knights used to generate more positive plays.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s pulled away with three goals over the final four minutes of the game for the lopsided score which did not dictate how close the intra-city rivalry teams were.
“Every time we play St. Louis Park it’s a good game,” Limesand said who had a 1.80 goals-against average and .917 saves percentage. “It’s a rivalry no matter which team is which team so we had to come out hard and play our best game honestly we had to be on top of our game.”
Red Knights coach Ken Pauly concurred about the rivalry which helped spark the energy inside the west rink at the rec center where both programs call home. The BSM and Park logos sit just inside the blue line.
“It the least buzz for a St. Louis Park game that I’ve ever experienced and that works to our favor, honestly,” he said. “You find out about your high school kids once it gets a little noisy, it doesn’t matter how good you are.”
BSM defenseman Adam Marshall finished with a four-point game including three assists. Bisson, Asher Connolly each had one goal and one assist as a dozen Red Knights picked up a point to improve to 5-0-0 overall and 2-0-0 in the Metro West.
“We’d obviously like to bury this team a little better than we did to start off the game,” Limesand said. “We started a little slow but came around hard in the second [period].”
Two weeks after holding tryouts to five games in the books on an 18-game regular-season schedule, Coach Ken Pauly says it feels a lot longer than just five games.
“It’s been two weeks but it feels like three months and you have to remind yourself we just passed the marker of two weeks from tryouts,” Pauly said. We all want the team to be further along with systems but we just aren’t... we’re not as far along as we like but not as far behind as we think without a lot of runway though.”
Limesand noticed the team is a bit off after two months off the ice and way from the team. “It’s definitely hard to start-up just like that after so much time off but once we got going, we’re half the team we are going to be at the end of the season.”
Whatever lingering rust left from two months away was quickly eradicated as BSM scored four goals in the opening period of the season en route to a 7-2 win over St. Michael-Albertville, Jan. 14.
In addition to staying COVID-free, Pauly noted the special teams play, the power play in particular which had one power-play goal before converting on 2-of-3 opportunities in a 12-0 win over Kennedy to close out the week.
“Our power play has been a challenge for us because that has not been good, you can’t wish that to be good,” Pauly said. “Our power play has been a momentum killer and you want the opposite.”
He noted a 5-on-3 against Blake which failed to generate a shot.
BSM improved to 6-0 and 3-0 in the conference. Red Knights senior Charlie Frattalone made nine saves for his first shutout of the season while the offense peppered the Eagles net with 55 shots.
Jonah Mortenson had a hat trick, Sarsland had two goals and three assists, Nick Mikan had three assists as 14 different skaters picked up a point for the Red Knights.
Orioles top Jags
St. Louis Park trailed less than five minutes into Saturday’s Metro West Conference game against Bloomington Jefferson but never looked back after Hand tied the game with a power-play goal at the 14-minute mark of the period.
Two more special teams goals – a power-play from Sam Berry and shorthander from McCabe Dvorak – set up a wild third period as the teams left the ice for the second intermission tied at 3-3.
Teddy Dahlin scored 5:41 into the third period to give the O’s a 4-3 lead only to see the lead dry up exactly two minutes later.
Boyum scored the game-winner at 12:31 with assists from Jack Wandmacher and Hand.
Dvorak led the Orioles with eight shots on goal against BSM and followed that performance up with a goal and two assists.
Middleton made 34 saves as the two teams collectively put 80 shots on goal.
Park (4-1-0) and BSM (3-0-0) sit atop the conference standings each with eight points followed by third-place Chaska with six points (3-1-0). Jefferson is fourth with four points (2-3-0), Chanhassen is fifth with two points (1-3-0) and Kennedy is sixth with zero points (0-5-0).
