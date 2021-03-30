Late goal create wild finish in Section 6AA finale
Wayzata’s quick start was enough to hold off a potent No. 4 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-6) and capture the Section 6AA title 3-2 at Plymouth Ice Arena March 24.
Kohl Sauer scored 1:57 into the contest and made it 3-0 for the No. 2 seeded Trojans just 1:20 into the final period with his second goal of the game.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior Tristan Sarsland put the visitors on the scoreboard in its third consecutive section final less than six minutes later with his 12th goal of the season. Grant Ellings cut the gap to 3-2 at the 14:16 mark of the period.
Junior defenseman Ben Thompson assisted on both goals to snap a five-game skid without a point in addition to Jonah Mortenson setting up Ellings’ final goal, his seventh goal and 23rd point of the season. Thompson finished the season with 13 points on 11 assists across 21 games.
Red Knights senior goaltender Carson Limesand made 37 saves in the loss to give him 464 saves in 18 games this season. He boasts a 2.56 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage with two shutouts.
Both shutouts came in the Section 6AA tournament, starting with a 21-save shutout against Blake in a 2-0 win before upsetting No. 1 seed Cretin-Derham Hall in a 4-0 defeat. Limesand made a career-high 42 saves and picked up his 52nd career win, becoming the all-time wins leader for BSM, surpassing Jake Schuman’s mark of 51 wins. Limesand also tied Schuman’s shutout record of 15.
Cretin-Derham Hall outshot the Red Knights 15-7 in the first period while the visitors flipped the script to take a 1-0 lead midway through the second period from a goal from Asher Connolly, less than 10 minutes into the period. BSM held a 14-5 shots edge but the Raiders came roaring back in the third period by a 22-9 shots edge. Despite the one-sided shots total, BSM scored three times with goals from Sarsland, Brady Yakesh and Jackson Bisson.
The Red Knights will have to wait until the 2021-22 season for a return to the state tournament for the first time since 2012. The 15 wins are the 12th time with at least 15 wins during coach Ken Pauly’s tenure, going back to 2007-08.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.