Benilde-St. Margaret’s emerged with a 67-43 win at crosstown rival St. Louis Park Friday, Feb. 5 to move back to .500 in the Metro West Conference (3-3) and overall (4-4).
The Red Knights opened the week with a 68-54 home win over Chanhassen Monday by way of a 44-24 second-half run. The Storm led by six points at the break but a diverse mix of scoring, with four players scoring at least 13 points, aided the win.
Senior captain Charlie Hansen paced the team with 19 points, followed by 15 points from Sam Best. Maddox Alipate and Daniel Ijadimbola each scored 13 points.
That success continued Friday against SLP (1-6) on both ends of the floor as BSM used a 43-28 second half to put the game out of reach. The Red Knights led 24-15 at the break.
“It was a good win against a rival,” Red Knights first-year coach Damian Johnson said. “We were down a couple of players so it was nice to see guys fight and keep playing for each other.”
With few non-conference games in the condensed schedule, the two teams will meet again Saturday, Feb. 13 at Haben Center on the BSM campus at 3 p.m. BSM wraps up the conference schedule at Chanhassen Feb. 26 before four final games all on the road. The Red Knights travel to Holy Angels March 4, at Mound Westonka March 6, at Blake March 10 and at Buffalo March 11.
Hansen said the key to playing a rival like Park is to come ready to play, especially on their floor. “If you don’t, they’ll blow you out. It’s more energy around the game so it gets everyone going so it’s more fun.”
Instead of relying on the student section to pump up the team, the bench has stepped up to lead by example with enthusiasm. “We call it the ‘bench mob,’” he said. “When you are on the bench you have to support your teammates when it is good or bad.”
Ijadimbola said the team was ready to play once the season began in mid-January.
“We were anxious to play and now we’re doing pretty good compared to last year,” he said. The team has a focus on defensive intensity, which set a new season-best 43 points against.
“[Johnson] has a winning attitude which he brought to the program so we keep improving with that, too,” Ijadimbola said. “We have a different attitude now, we expect to win every time we go out and we are competing hard at practice. It’s a more winning attitude as a team.”
Being a unique season, Johnson said January was a month to learn from a coach and player perspective to set the team up for a successful conclusion in February and March.
“We didn’t get much time to get the reps in so we wanted to learn and grow as a team heading into February to raise expectations so we are ready for March.”
Park senior guard Tyshawn Lyons was heavily involved on both ends of the floor. He wasn’t afraid to challenge for offensive rebounds inside or continue the play after contact. An example came four minutes into the second half when he was fouled on a putback. Lyons made the free throw to narrow the lead to 28-24.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s used a combination of transition looks at the basket and 3-pointers to extend the lead back to 35-24 after a Hansen 3-pointer forced Park to call a timeout with 12:29 to go.
Ben James found the shooting touch from the corner for another three to make it a 42-28 lead with 9:30 to go.
Lyons finished with a lay-in off the glass after being set up with some excellent ball movement by the Orioles.
Hansen responded with another 3-pointer to make it a 47-33 lead with eight minutes to play.
Ijadimbola and Alipate provided the energetic plays to push the ball up the floor for the Red Knights to make the final run to the conference win.
Johnson was held well below his season average with only six points, after averaging close to 20 points per game last season and more than 13 points this season.
The second win in a row matches a season-high as the Red Knights opened with wins over Kennedy then Orono before a four-game losing streak preceded the current pair of wins.
“It’s been a short, long season, let’s put it that way,” Johnson said. “We’ve got so many things that make it feel like it’s been longer than normal. At the same time, we’re really just starting to get going.”
Spreading the points around the offense is a result of getting everyone involved. That included moving Ijadimbola from forward/post to a guard, “and he’s been dropping guys off with some easy buckets. Charlie Hansen’s been stepping up lately and Same Best has been a consistent guy for us.”
Johnson noted Alipate’s energy has been leader-by-example on the floor. “He’s been an energy spark at all times, going 100 miles-an-hour all the time,” he said. Making their best better each practice is another point Johnson makes each day. “There isn’t anymore we can ask for,” he said. “Guys are ready to play, work and start to believe. I see it every day.”
Trying to find the right mix of the player and scheme is still a work in progress for Johnson.
“We like to move the ball as a team,” Ijadimbola said. “That’s what I like about every game we have three or four guys score in double-figures. We’re unselfish.”
