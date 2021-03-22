Coach saw team improving just as season stops
Five minutes after practice, St. Louis Park boys basketball coach Dave Breitenbucher received a note that the season would be in jeopardy due to a positive COVID-19 test in the program.
“That was a tough one to swallow, you just feel so bad for everybody,” Breitenbucher said Sunday evening by phone. “Of all the time to get shutdown, five days before sections.
“You work towards March and we really don’t care what the record is and I felt like we were playing our best basketball in March and to have it end like that is tough.”
According to school district policy, participants in programs with a positive case cannot attend school in-person, which includes extracurricular activities, for 14 days.
The night before the confirmed test, No. 8 ranked Hopkins (12-5) handed the Orioles (3-13) a 70-44 defeat for their fourth win in five games.
“We looked for any wiggle room to push sections back to [March 24] but we couldn’t get anything going,” Breitenbucher said with section play wrapping up Thursday, March 25.
He felt the Orioles were improving against Wayzata, Eden Prairie and Hopkins. “The score got lopsided against Wayzata but we played well and until the last five minutes. The Eden Prairie game could’ve gone either way, which is another reason that this is such a bummer. No question we were a better team in March than early January.”
Breitenbucher said they struggled to shoot the ball. “I hate to think it is that simple but free throws and shooting from the floor were a struggle. We’d look at the stats after a game and say, ‘no wonder why we lost the game.’ So, we would work on shooting drills at practice and improved.”
Overcoming injuries was another big key to the season, including 6-foot-6 junior Blake Anderson overcoming leg tightness, which kept him out of practice and games before playing significant minutes by the end of the season.
Breitenbucher said Anderson found a spot in the rotation in the post by the end of the season, instead of his natural spot on the wing due to the lack of other options inside. He averaged 6.4 points in 14 games, including a season-high 14 points in the 54-50 Jan. 19 loss to Jefferson.
Senior Ethan Schmitz struggled with a shin injury earlier in the season but was back on the floor against Hopkins. Classmate Jacob Holm was knocking down shots in practice but couldn’t get them to fall consistently later in the season. He scored 12 and 11 points against Edina and Jefferson to open the season but finished averaging 5.9 points through 14 games.
Last year’s Metro West Conference Player of the Year, 6-foot-4 senior Paris Johnson was coming into form the last couple of weeks, after struggling to find his game earlier in the season, especially the close shots near the rim.
Over the last six games of the season, he averaged over 18 points per game including a 21-point high in a 75-51 loss to Wayzata on March 4 and 20 points in a 68-53 loss to Eden Prairie on March 6 to end strong.
Senior Tyshawn Lyons continued to be the vocal leader on the team, trying to rally everyone to move in the same direction. “It’s not easy to keep everyone together when you get losses, but he tried,” Breitenbucher said.
Junior Will Dvorak took advantage of his opportunity, finding more playing time as the season moved along, averaging 4.9 points in 14 games.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Benilde-St. Margaret’s (8-9) went without a game for 13 days before starting play in Section 6-3A as the No. 4 seed.
The Red Knights opened with a second win over No. 5 Orono this season by a 41-38 win at Haben Center on March 17.
BSM used 15 points from senior Charlie Hansen and nine points from Daniel Ijadimbola. Ijadimbola secured the win by converting a dunk after intercepting a bounce pass in the final minute of the game.
The Spartans used 10 points each from Sebastian Loder and Andrew Mandel.
BSM moved on to face No. 1 Mound Westonka in the semifinals Saturday before losing 61-54.
Hansen led the way with 12 points, Maddox Alipate had 11 points, Sam Best had 10 points and Noah Allen and Ijadimbola each had nine points. The Whitehawks led 22-13 at the break before BSM pushed the pace in the second half (41-39), which wasn’t enough to overcome the nine-point deficit.
