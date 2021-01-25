Losing guard Deontez Ross for the season is a tough blow
Orioles boys basketball coach Dave Breitenbucher is happy to be back playing basketball.
“Everyone is just thrilled to be back – the players, coaches and even my wife told me you seem more happy,” Breitenbucher said after going through everything it took to reach the end of the second week playing basketball.
Park is still searching for a first win (0-4) including a 54-50 loss at Jefferson on Jan. 19 and a 79-62 loss at Robbinsdale Cooper to cap a four-game road trip to begin the season.
“I love the feeling of being on your home court, even without the crowds,” he said ahead of the Jan. 26 home opener against Chaska, another formidable Metro West Conference foe.
Park began the season with two games in three days with an 86-68 loss at Edina then a 101-44 loss at Minnehaha Academy.
At Jefferson, the Orioles coach felt the first half was the team’s best half of basketball to date. The second half was less about team basketball.
Against Cooper, Breitenbucher said the Hawks were able to hit more outside shots and also used their athleticism to get to the rim.
Breitenbucher said so much is different and takes time to adjust to from the delayed start of the season to masks and other COVID-19 precautions.
“We’ve always taken the approach to work on fundamentals early and so we never feel ready but this season seemed to come so quick,” he said. “We had a great fall league to get into shape and we were ready to go mid-October over those five weeks. Then we get shut down and some kids do nothing for a month and a half. We encouraged them to stay active but the first few days of tryouts were not easy.”
He believes the team is getting better with each practice and game. Instead of looking at three more months to the season, they only have 1 1/2 months left to fine-tune any adjustments ahead of sections.
On top of the adjustments, Breitenbucher believes in scheduling the best opponents possible which meant Edina and Minnehaha Academy to start the season.
A test of the coaches so far comes in planning practices. “We have so much stuff to work on,” Breitenbucher said. “And I’d rather work on us tomorrow [Monday, Jan. 25] instead of the game plan for Chaska on Tuesday [Jan. 26]. Usually, a big conference game like this is a month away.”
Junior guard Paris Johnson isn’t surprising teams like he has in the past after earning the Metro West Conference Player of the Year honors in 2019-2020. He is still leading the Orioles with 13 points per game but he is drawing double teams and more face-guarding than in the past.
“Teams have been tough on him but it’s still so early,” the Orioles coach said. “It has been tough to get into basketball form. It’s a work in progress and I see him every day in practice and you can see the improvement from two weeks ago.”
He scored 13 points against Edina in the opener then 15 points against Minnehaha Academy, led by 7-foot standout Chet Holmgren. Jefferson held Johnson to seven points before he scored a season-best 17 points in a 79-62 loss at Cooper on Jan. 22.
Park lost Deontez Ross for the rest of the season after he tore an Achilles tendon against Minnehaha Academy. He scored five points before the injury coming off a 9-point performance against Edina.
“That’s a big loss for us,” Breitenbucher said of not having Ross on the floor. “I thought he improved the most out of anyone and feel absolutely horrible for him. But he’s going to have surgery and it’s a long process but hopefully he can get back in time for football.”
Junior Will Dvorak has stepped in to take Ross’ spot on the floor scoring a season-best 10 points against Cooper.
Senior Jacob Holm continues to be the best shooter for the Orioles, including 11 points against Jefferson and six points against Cooper and Minnehaha Academy.
Blake Anderson is holding on to the post as a 6-foot-6 junior who is used to playing guard for his AAU teams. Breitenbucher praised Anderson’s 14-point performance against Jefferson which forces the opposition to not waste an offensive possession.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
