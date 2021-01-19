Red Knights pick up wins over Kennedy, Orono while Park loses at Edina, Minnehaha
Benilde-St. Margaret’s handed Kennedy a 63-38 defeat in head coach Damian Johnson’s debut Thursday night in Bloomington.
The Red Knights trailed 15-10 midway through the opening half but turned the game around with some defensive stops to lead 29-23 by halftime. The success continued in the second half in a 34-15 run to pull away for the Metro West Conference win.
The Red Knights outscored Kennedy in transition 15-6 and 24-14 in the paint in addition to a 13-5 steals margin, forcing 24 Kennedy turnovers.
Maddox Alipate and Dan Ijadimbola paced BSM with 14 and 13 points, respectively while accounting for four deflections and five steals.
Sam Best and Charlie Hansen added 11 and eight points, respectively.
That success carried over to Saturday’s home opener at Haben Center with a 77-58 win over Orono.
Ijadimbola and Best led the Red Knights with 23 and 20 points, respectively followed by 14 points from Alipate.
BSM led 37-31 at the break before outscoring the Spartans 40-27 over the second half to help establish a 2-0 record to start the season.
Park
Edina defeated St. Louis Park 86-68 in the season opener for both teams. The Hornets led 48-28 at the break.
Brady Helgren had a game-high 22 points for Edina with four players hitting double-digits including Marcus Crawford with 17 points, Sammy Presthus with 15 points and Gabe Jobe with 14 points.
Park kept it even in the second half (40-38) with nine different players scoring. Paris Johnson and Derric Standifer each had 13 points to pace the Orioles and Jacob Holm scored 12 points. Deontez Ross added nine points and Tyshawn Lyons had 12 points.
The opener served as a tune-up before facing Minnehaha Academy Saturday in Minneapolis. The Redhawks, led by the top recruit in the state, seven-foot guard Chet Holmgren who poured in 26 points in a 101-44 win over the Orioles.
Johnson led Park with 15 points followed by six points each from Will Dvorak and Holm. Park was limited to 22 points in each half while Minnehaha scored 49 and 52 in each half.
The Orioles begin the season with four road games concluding Friday, Jan. 22 at Robbinsdale Cooper.
Park hosts Chaska (1-0) on Tuesday, Jan. 26 for the home opener at 7 p.m.
