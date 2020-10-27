After years of trying to gain state funding for an improved Perspectives Family Center, the St. Louis Park nonprofit’s efforts finally paid off.
Gov. Tim Walz signed a state bonding bill into law Oct. 21 that includes $4.5 million for Perspectives Inc., 3381 Gorham Ave. The human services program works to address issues like homelessness, addiction, mental illness and poor nutrition.
The family center project, which is part of its $14 million Seed the Change capital campaign, would allow Perspectives to add 16,000 square feet for children’s programming while allowing major renovations of existing space. Programs relating to early childhood education, out-of-school programming for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, the nonprofit’s clinical services and children’s mental health programs would benefit. The Cargill Kids Cafe, a nutritional program that teaches children how to cook healthy meals, would also receive an upgrade.
This year’s state bonding bill, in which the state borrows money to fund projects throughout the state, had been delayed for months after the regular session ended. However, the bonding bill gained enough votes to pass during the fifth special session of the year, which Walz called while extending his COVID-related emergency powers.
“It was still alive and well, thank goodness,” said Perspectives CEO Jeannie Seeley-Smith said of the bill. “It wasn’t if; it was just when.”
The nonprofit’s endeavor had fallen short in 2016 when a bonding failed amid a light rail dispute, but the nonprofit gained a $600,000 state grant to help plan the project in 2017.
While Seeley-Smith said the grant helped build momentum, she described the lack of inclusion for bonding the next year as a heartbreaker. A bill never passed last year, but planners for the improved family center gained new hope after the governor’s proposal, Senate bill and House bill all included Perspectives this year. Seeley-Smith credited the legislators representing St. Louis Park – Sen. Ron Latz, Rep. Cheryl Youakim and House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler –with championing the project this year. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who previously represented St. Louis Park in the Legislature, also made the family center a top priority.
“We were glad, very glad that this fifth (special) session was golden and that we did actually pass the bill and not have to wait any longer because a lot can be done with Perspectives right now before the end of the year,” Seeley-Smith said.
Reached by email, Winkler said, “There is no cause more worthy than helping families lift themselves out of poverty. That’s especially true during a pandemic and a devastating recession. If we are serious about tackling the inequalities that have proven so pervasive in Minnesota, funding projects like this one must be a priority.”
In a statement Perspectives released, Latz said, “We are merely enablers – (Perspectives is) on the front lines changing lives one at a time every day. Organizations like Perspectives are important parts of why we do the work that we do at the Capitol.”
Youakim said to Perspectives staff, “You all are absolutely amazing in what you do for the women and children in the metro area! Thank you for all that you do and for letting us come along for the ride!”
St. Louis Park is the Perspectives municipal sponsor and will own the land and lease it back to the nonprofit, which will own the building, Seeley-Smith explained. The organization will not receive the bonding money until after it breaks ground, but the bill’s success allows Perspectives to raise the remaining funding and obtain a construction loan. Construction would begin next fall or in the spring of 2022.
To accommodate its expansion plans, the nonprofit spent $700,000 to purchase a lot across Gorham Street and replace a dilapidated building with parking set amid gardens.
The lot became a necessity after Perspectives leaders realized they would need to expand the space so that they did not quickly outgrow it. With plans for a three-story building, St. Louis Park officials said more parking would be necessary. Long-term, Seeley-Smith said the larger facility will allow the organization to expand its supportive housing in St. Louis Park.
The renovated building would be designed to provide feelings of hope and serenity, Seeley-Smith said. The new entryway would feature a solarium, with glass allowing sunlight to flow into a reception area designed to be welcoming to people of many cultures.
“When you walk into some institutions, it just triggers all kinds of anxiety,” said Seeley-Smith, referencing some doctor’s offices, for example. “We are going to work so hard to make this so that people walk in and just go, ‘Wow, I’m home.’”
The first floor would include 4,000 square feet for early childhood development. The first floor would also contain the organization’s clinical area and Kids Cafe, which Seeley-Smith described as “always the place of joy.”
The building will contain a multimedia area with capacity for 100 people along with the kitchen space.
Elsewhere, the project includes space for the Kids Connection out-of-school programming, administrative space and, outside the building, gardens for growing herbs and a playground.
Community members beyond the families the nonprofit serves will have access, Seeley-Smith noted.
“We want this to be totally inclusive to the community,” she said, adding that she wants community members to see the facility as a point of pride and joy.
Of her hopes for the future, Seeley-Smith said, “We will bury these barriers of equity and inequality. We have great dreams; we have great aspirations.”
Pointing to broad support for the project, she said, “It takes a village, and we have a village around this project.”
