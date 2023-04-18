Bogart’s Doughnuts holds grand opening in St. Louis Park
A crowd lines up out the door to celebrate the opening of Bogart’s Doughnuts in St. Louis Park.
Submitted Photos By Bogart’s Doughnuts
From left to right, Allie Pybas (operations manager), Anne Rucker (owner), and Ben Rucker (operations manager).
Submitted Photos By Bogart’s Doughnuts
Balloons decorate Bogart’s doors in celebration of the store’s opening.
Submitted Photos By Bogart’s Doughnuts
Submitted Photos By Bogart’s Doughnuts
Bogart’s offers doughnuts, coffee and soft serve.
Submitted Photos By Bogart’s Doughnuts
Submitted Photos By Bogart’s Doughnuts
Submitted Photos By Bogart’s Doughnuts
St. Louis Park welcomed a sweet new addition to the local business space on April 14 with the grand opening of Bogart’s Doughnuts at 5003 Excelsior Boulevard. According to a press release, the shop is located in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center and held an opening celebration that spanned the entire weekend. “Our goal is to provide our customers with the freshest, most delicious doughnuts they’ve ever tasted,” stated the release, quoting Bogart’s owner Anne Rucker, “We’ve worked hard to create a fun and welcoming environment that everyone will love, and we can’t wait to share it with the community.” Bogart’s opened its first location in South Minneapolis in 2014 featuring raised and cake doughnuts.. Bogart’s raised doughnuts are made with a brioche-style dough with extra butter and eggs to create a rich, yeasted taste. Coffee and soft serve are also sold at the shop.
