As Minnesota begins its annual approach toward spring, residents and visitors in St. Louis Park and Hopkins have one fewer place to stroll.
Amid a lawsuit with the builders of the Minnehaha Preserve boardwalk, the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District has closed the site as the district seeks to reconstruct it.
The district made the move to close the boardwalk, located along Minnehaha Creek across Excelsior Boulevard from Meadowbrook Golf Course, to ensure public safety and the longevity of the facility, according to an announcement last month.
A reopening date had not been set, but the district is considering temporary repairs to allow it to reopen in the spring.
The boardwalk opened in 2015 as part of the Minnehaha Greenway along the creek in St. Louis Park and Hopkins.
“The Minnehaha Preserve project has enhanced the area’s climate resilience by restoring one of the most degraded sections of Minnehaha Creek,” the district’s announcement says.
The preserve treats area stormwater from the surrounding 80 acres through a regional stormwater pipe leading to a basin. The creek had been straightened during the area’s industrial past. The project created a more natural, meandering creek, slowing the water down, reducing erosion and improving wetland habitat.
“As stewards of both our natural resources and public dollars, we’re prioritizing updates this year to ensure we have a safe, enjoyable site for years to come,” said Michael Hayman, the district’s project planning manager.
The boardwalk, which St. Louis Park co-owns and manages, runs about 3,300 feet, and connects to a trail with about a mile of pavement, according to a watershed district description. An outdoor classroom has served school groups.
However, the condition of the boardwalk – which cost nearly $850,000 to build – has required periodic repairs due to deteriorating wood decking and railings, the watershed district statement says.
“Expert analysis suggests that the premature deterioration is likely the result of improper design specifications and inadequate materials used during construction,” the statement asserts.
The watershed district in January released a request for proposals to redesign the boardwalk.
The watershed district has also sued the design firm, HR Green, and Blackstone Contractors. Neither company responded to Sun Sailor requests for comment about the litigation.
Helen Schnoes, a spokesperson for the watershed district, said the district pursued mediation with the two companies in August 2021.
“Unfortunately, these talks did not lead to an agreement,” Schnoes said.
The district then filed a lawsuit against the companies last fall.
“We believe litigation is the most responsible option to ensure the public dollars invested in the Minnehaha Preserve’s boardwalk construction are not lost and that public access to a safe, beautiful recreation and nature asset can be maintained,” Schnoes said.
The district’s lawsuit says that “two 100-year precipitation events occurred and caused a part of the Boardwalk decking to be submerged” during construction in 2014.
Construction was completed, but the lawsuit accuses the sued companies of using lumber that did not meet standards specified in a contract.
The district’s filing states that the flooding in 2014 “should have raised a warning” about the wood and the “appropriate preservative treatment” used for it. The district has had to replace boardwalk decking and railing due to damaged and deteriorating materials “at a rate beyond that which is to be expected and warranted,” the lawsuit says. The district has faced substantial costs relating to staff time and for ongoing maintenance and replacement, the filing adds.
The watershed district “expects deteriorating to continue, and to accelerate, much more quickly than would a well-designed and well-constructed Boardwalk,” the filing says.
It adds, “Because of this, and because of the public setting, the (Minnehaha Creek Watershed District) expects to replace all the Boardwalk lumber for public health, safety, and welfare concerns soon, and well before the expected end of useful life.”
The case pegged the cost of the work at more than $2.8 million.
The lawsuit accuses HR Green of breach of contract and professional negligence and Blackstone Contractors of breach of contract and breach of express and implied warranties. It accuses both companies of intentional or negligent misrepresentation and breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing.
The companies have denied the accusations in responding to filings.
The lawsuit seeks damages of more than $2.8 million to compensate the district for costs to address deterioration as well as attorneys’ fees and any other damages the district can prove or that the court “may deem just and equitable.”
Major reconstruction work on the boardwalk is slated to begin this summer after the watershed district selects a designer.
The watershed district has closed the boardwalk in the past, with a seasonal closure occurring in late 2020.
“This closure was approved to protect against safety risk posed by ice and snow accumulating on top of safety markings, and patched boardwalk decking creating an uneven surface not visible to potential users,” explains a district report released in early 2022.
A year ago, the district’s board hired the company Stantec to inspect and maintain the boardwalk, allowing the boardwalk to reopen until this winter. District staff raised concern about issues about ice and snow again when recommending another closure.
The request for proposal is to remove all wood materials of the existing boardwalk and build a new boardwalk on existing piers.
The district’s Board of Managers is scheduled to award an engineering and design contract Thursday, March 24.
