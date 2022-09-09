Out of a fire’s devastation came a Blue Bird, as a St. Louis Park home on the AIA Minnesota Homes By Architects tour is dubbed.
The home at 3917 W. 24th St. in St. Louis Park arose after a fire claimed the previous house on the site. A fire began in an attic in early 2020, causing such substantial damage that most of the home could not be saved, according to an account by St. Paul-based architecture firm CityDeskStudio.
The firm worked on the replacement home, with lead architect Ben Awes working with Perri Kinsman on the project.
The family had been in the home for 10 years and wanted to stay on the site.
“For them, this became an opportunity to rethink the home from the ground up, and to create a space that represented who (they) were and how they wanted to live,” says the account.
The firm planned a site on the same sizable foundation as the original house, with a small section of new foundation added to expand the garage.
The damaged home had been a ranch-style house with a single story. While the family wanted to keep some of the new floor plan the same as it had been, they wanted a master suite and home office upstairs on a new, partial second floor.
“The main charge: more light and lots of it, and to explore what might be possible with new soaring rooflines and windows all around,” says the account. “The home is serious at times and playful at others. It was designed for a family with real stuff who love space and light, and also love the beauty found in things.”
The house includes artistic details.
“Craftmanship is celebrated all through the house, but it must make good company with the vibrant plant collection,” says the account. “Blue Bird emerged from the ashes with a concept to reach for the daylight, to open to the outside, to create space made from organic rich materials that flowed with ease, and to beautifully hold their eclectic life, full of eclectic things.”
The tour is set 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for two days, Sept. 17-18. In-person viewing is available for the St. Louis Park home. Most of the homes on the tour are available for in-person viewing, although a home in Wisconsin is only available to tour virtually.
The tour is in its 15th year. Participants can meet lead architects and design teams and learn about their processes. The tour focuses on the talents of local architects and their relationships with homeowners, according to a tour description.
Advance tickets are available for $10 for a single home or $15 for all eight homes on the tour at www.homesbyarchitects.org. Tickets for the entire tour are available for $20 at any home on the tour.
