A trumpeter who played at Carnegie Hall while in middle school joined his friend in trying out a new genre: hip-hop, sans trumpet.
With Prior Lake resident Matthew Larson, St. Louis Park resident Elliott Rickert released an album under the name BLUDRM late last year. The duo attracted unexpected attention instantly, quickly accumulating 10,000 streams.
Asked about the secret to the early success, Rickert thanked his friends for helping to promote the album but added, “Honestly, I don’t know. I think sometimes it’s hitting that pocket of luck, essentially.”
The inspiration for the album began while spending time at home during the pandemic.
“I started to say to myself, well, OK, I’ve been kind of making music on my laptop as kind of a joke just to have some fun,” Rickert explained. “But what if I took it a little serious and I tried to push my boundaries a little bit?”
With his knowledge of the trumpet, he taught himself how to play the piano, using his knowledge of scales and the language of music.
Rickert said, “It’s almost like knowing French.”
As he began to expand his musical knowledge, he learned that Larson liked to write lyrics.
“I said, ‘Let’s see if we can make these two worlds combine, see if we can get something that we are proud of,’ and, you know, it’s done exactly that,” Rickert said.
He makes music using a keyboard that plugs into the computer before Larson adds lyrics. Larson took his rap name, The Kota, from an early meet-up they had at Dakota Park in St. Louis Park. Their name, a stylized version of Blue Dream, is a nod to the color of the sky they often observed at the park.
“That’s where most of our best ideas came,” Rickert said of their conversations on life and music.
Rickert occasionally adds lyrics himself, such as two verses for the song “Connected,” which describes an effort to become a better person while searching for a new direction and a soul-mate.
Of the song, Rickert said, “I’m looking for that connection – essentially somebody who I can fall back on when I’m at my lows or somebody who when I’m at my highs is going to make me feel even more proud of my successes.”
Although predominantly hip-hop, the album mixes in elements of other genres, like piano-infused jazz and a dance-style rhythm with an occasional slow jam. They collaborate on making the beats, although Rickert noted he’s worked with others on sound mixes, like friends Ethan and Noah Deetz.
“That’s really helped me find my own designated sound,” Rickert said. “It’s really made me grow competent in my own craft.”
Larson had been writing songs for about a year, but the BLUDRM idea convinced him to actually help put an album together.
He appreciated the classic music styles Rickert brought to the project.
“Bringing the jazz aspect into making modern hip-hop beats was a cool retrospect that I hadn’t seen, and that’s when I was like, you know, we need to get some work done,” Larson said.
They have different styles – with Rickert joking that he aims to dress more for Buckingham Palace than even Carnegie Hall – while Larson laughed, “I always dress like a rapper I am.”
They have made the collaboration work. While they had set out to only create a few songs, soon they had made 15 songs.
“We just kept making music just because we loved it,” Larson said.
The ongoing pandemic has limited their ability to perform in person, but last fall they joined a small outdoor show by the Stone Arch Bridge. They had not released the album yet but brought CDs to hand out at the Minneapolis park.
Encapsulating emotion
The release date in December came one year after the death of the rapper Juice Wrld, who died of an accidental overdose, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office in Illinois.
The BLUDRM song “Greats Lost to Graves” begins with a spoken revelation of Juice Wrld’s death. Larson describes his shock and sadness in the song. It reflects on other deaths, including other rappers through the use of news audio clips and “heroes that fight and die for our country.”
“‘Greats Lost to Graves’ is by far the most meaningful song that I have ever made,” said Larson, who described the difficulty of encapsulating his emotions in it. “It is a topic so dear to my heart that it really is what got me into music originally.”
In the song, he says, “You know that a human being inspired people when even though you may not have known them, their death feels like you lost a family member. Events like these take a part of your heart when they go by.”
Listeners have texted with comments like, “I’m in tears right now” after listening to the song, Larson noted.
“That really means the world to me that people are able to experience the song in the way that we intended,” he said.
While making the song, Rickert said he reflected on his emotions after his mother’s death from breast cancer after his freshman year in high school.
“It really pulled me into those same emotions that I was feeling in those days when it was first raw, and that’s what I tried to really let out in that song,” he said. “I feel like it just made the song feel like nothing else I’ve ever heard before in my life.”
Despite the sad feelings, Rickert said, “There’s just no other joyful feeling than being able to cultivate such an incredible memory for them.”
With the power of an online reach, BLUDRM hopes their dream of forming more memories about life and music carries on.
To listen to the album, visit tinyurl.com/BLUDRMalbum.
