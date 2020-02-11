Neighbors to a proposed bikeway in southeast St. Louis Park held up bright green signs with slogans such as “Keep Wooddale Safe and Green” during a council discussion.
Part of an ongoing citywide plan to add bike routes and sidewalks, the 1.8-mile southeast area bikeway would run from the St. Louis Park Recreation Center to the city border with Edina.
The route would travel from The Rec Center through Wolfe Park using existing paths and would wind south from Wolfe Parkway on Park Commons Drive to the intersection with Quentin Avenue using a multi-use trail. From there, it would travel south to Princeton Avenue at 42 1/2 Street through a “share the road” design before following Wooddale Avenue to 44th Street using on-street bike lanes.
The last 2.5-block stretch has prompted an outcry from are residents.
Planners had originally suggested a share-the-road model on Wooddale in which bicyclists would travel in vehicle lanes with motorists. However, they later shifted toward on-street bike lanes, thus requiring the removal of much of the on-street parking on the stretch.
Currently, 63 on-street parking spaces exist on the stretch, according to city staff, although objecting neighbors say space exists for 89 vehicles. A layout from staff indicates that the city would use boulevard space to add 13 parking spaces in five parking bays. Doing so would require the removal of 10 trees.
The loss of parking and trees, the fear that more trees could be damaged and the on-street bike lane approach on Wooddale Avenue, have prompted objections. More than 1,600 people have signed a petition opposed to the plans at chng.it/2rjdrW4cdG.
According to a list of concerns, residents say they support the main priorities of the Connect the Park initiative but object to the “severe reduction of parking,” assert that “safety for both pedestrians and cyclists will be seriously compromised” and argue that delivery trucks and other vehicles will use the bike lanes for temporary parking, thereby creating hazardous conditions. The removal of trees and new asphalt would increase runoff, harming the environment, they argue. The on-street bike lanes would be inconsistent with the share-the-road design further north on the bikeway and on 44th Street in Edina and Minneapolis, they add.
City staff cited traffic levels when explaining the move from a share-the-road design on Princeton and Quentin avenues to bike lanes on Wooddale Avenue.
The city staff report said of the share-the-road area, “When designing for safe bike facilities, as the amount of traffic volume and speed decreases, less bike infrastructure is required to provide a lower-stress and more comfortable experience for users. Due to the lower traffic volume and speed on Princeton and Quentin, ‘share the road’ striping and signage are recommended.”
On Wooddale Avenue, the staff report says, “Due to the higher volume and speed of traffic on Wooddale Avenue at this location, conventional bike lanes are recommended.”
During a Jan. 27 council work session, Senior Engineering Project Manager Jack Sullivan said, “Although this is a compromise design, it is the best design for the corridor.”
Councilmember Anne Mavity called the segment on Wooddale Avenue “the right route from point A to point B.”
Community members have consistently said they want a walkable, bikeable community during city visioning processes, Mavity said. She agreed with residents that safety is a key issue. She suggested adding a stop sign at Morningside Road.
Opponents have argued that with most parking removed, vehicles will travel faster along Wooddale Avenue. Mavity noted that the road will be the same width except for the sections with parking bays.
Transportation Engineer Ben Manibog agreed with residents that on-street parking can calm traffic. However, he said removing the centerline along the road, as is planned, would create a more constrained feeling that could prompt drivers to slow down. The bike lanes would also help, he asserted.
“If you have a road with no striping in general, it feels very wide, but when you put fog lines in it makes it feel more constrained,” he said.
Mavity indicated that she did not share all of the concerns of residents.
“There is nothing we’re doing that will drive additional car traffic to this road,” said Mavity, prompting an audience member to shout, “That’s a joke” while others groaned.
City staff members have recommended classifying Wooddale Avenue as a major collector road based on traffic levels of 3,250 vehicles per day.
“It doesn’t change how the road is used or how it functions,” said Engineering Director Deb Heiser, leading audience members to scoff.
Opponents argue that the designation would make the section of roadway eligible for state and federal money and could allow increased speeds and traffic volumes.
Councilmember Larry Kraft said he believed residents raised valid concerns about the loss of trees and parking. He also said he believed a bikeway that would be separated from traffic would be safer.
The bikeway as currently proposed would cost about $445,000 for all 1.8 miles. Off-street bike lanes would cost more, which could affect future projects, according to staff members.
Councilmember Margaret Rog said many people are not comfortable with on-street bike lanes.
“A painted lane just doesn’t cut it for them,” Rog said. “Parents with kids that I know just say they won’t do it.”
She said she will push for the city to either use a share-the-road design, separated bike lanes or multi-use trails for new bike facilities.
“I understand it’s not feasible now, but if we’re serious about making the community bikeable for interested but concerned folks, we need to make it feasible,” Rog said to audience applause.
Councilmember Rachel Harris said she personally supported off-street bike lanes.
However, she said, “I understand that a grade-separated bikeway is not what’s proposed for this 1.8-mile segment, and I respect that in the interest of keeping our costs as low as possible.”
Similarly, Mavity said, “I would also prefer protected bike lanes everywhere. I just don’t think we have that option in trying to be cost-effective.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen compared the stretch along Wooddale to a section of Texas Avenue in which the city added on-street bike lanes.
“I certainly am interested in proceeding, subject to a public hearing,” Brausen said of the southeast bikeway.
Mayor Jake Spano said Texas Avenue is “much more wide open” than Wooddale Avenue, though. He recommended the city consider using a street that is less busy than Wooddale for the route.
Given the numerous questions from council members, City Manager Tom Harmening suggested city staff members would provide more information on using a multiuse trail along Wooddale Avenue, the cost for additional parking spots and other details for a council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18. After a public hearing at that meeting, the council is scheduled to approve final plans Monday, March 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.