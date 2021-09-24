Giovanelli catches two touchdown passes from Dvorak in the first quarter

Friday marked another move back to some sort of normalcy as St. Louis Park celebrated Homecoming with a 31-21 win over crosstown-rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s. 

Playing in front of a near-capacity St. Louis Park Stadium, the Orioles (3-1) showed they will be a contender for the Suburban White Sub-District title and share a 1-0 record at the top of the standings alongside Orono, next week’s opponent for the Orioles.

Park senior Brady Walsh (19) hypes his teammates up before running through the smoke as they entered St. Louis Park Stadium for Homecoming 2021 against Benilde-St. Margaret's on Friday. Park won 31-21.

The Homecoming game got off to a great start for Park fans as a BSM punt sailed over the punter and through the back of the end zone for a two-point safety. BSM would punt the ball to Park to restart the game. 

It didn’t take long for the Orioles to take a 9-0 lead thanks to quarterback Will Dvorak finding receiver Stefano Giovanelli on a 48-yard touchdown along the Park sideline less than three minutes into the game.

The pair hooked up again late in the quarter, electing for another long catch down, this time from 52-yards out the other sideline to extend the Orioles lead to 15-7 after the dust settled on the opening quarter.

BSM’s touchdown came on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Jamarrius Courtney to Max Benning with 2:04 to play in the first quarter.

Park senior receiver Stefano Giovanelli, right, holds on to make a touchdown catch, the first of two in the opening quarter of the game on Friday. This grab came from 47-yards out while the second came on a 52-yard pass. Giovanelli finished with three catches for 110 yards.

 

Orioles running back Deontez Ross Jr. scored his lone touchdown of the game from 5-yards out in early in the second quarter to build a 22-7 lead. He would finish with 84 yards rushing on 22 carries. He also caught a pair of passes for 34 yards. The touchdown was set up by a long screen pass up the middle of the field.

Dvorak completed 7-of-11 passes for 170 yards and ran 11 times for 26 tough yards. Giovanelli finished with three catches for 110 yards.

Park and BSM traded interceptions in the second quarter as Orioles senior captain Darrell Kemp III held on for the interception on their own 37-yard line and BSM’s Brady Wine returned the favor on BSM’s own 25-yard line with 3:50 left in the opening half.

Down to the final seconds of the half, Courtney completed another six passes to Benning who finished with 196 yards receiving to set up Courtney’s 4-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game going into halftime trailing 22-14.

Park sophomore Bryson Huntley, left, signals a safety as a snapped punt bounces through the back of the end zone resulting in a two-point safety for the Orioles in addition to getting the ball back on a punt from BSM from their own 20-yard line.

Park began the second half with the ball and elected to go for it on 4-and-1 from their own 29-yard-line. The Red Knight’s defense didn’t bend and denied the first down. Courtney made Park pay for the miscue in the form of a 6-yard touchdown pass to Zane Slatter to narrow the lead to 22-21 after the extra point.

Thirteen seconds later, Brady Walsh scoops the ball up at the last second on the ensuing kickoff, returning it 94 yards for a touchdown to pull away to a 29-21 lead midway through the third quarter.

Benilde-St. Margaret's Luke Fredin carries the ball on the opening drive Friday.

Walsh delayed picking the live ball up as the Red Knights were ready to pounce on it but he successfully stepped up along the BSM sideline to navigate the would-be tacklers for a long touchdown.

The only points of the fourth quarter came on another botched punt attempt by the Red Knights. The ball bounced over the punter’s head and through the end zone to give Park a 31-21 lead which stood to the end.

