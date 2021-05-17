Eight-run, six-run innings do the damage in 14-0 rout on May 10
St. Louis Park handed Benilde-St. Margaret’s (ninth-ranked in Class 3A) a 14-0 defeat at the Red Knights baseball field on May 10.
The Orioles scored eight runs in the fourth inning and six more runs in the sixth inning as eight different batters picked up hits.
Ethan Schmitz was 3-for-3 with a double and two walks, scoring twice.
Drew Boyum drove in four runs to go with a double and two walks. He also scored twice.
Zach Helfman also drove in multiple runs (three) to go with a double and scored twice. Stefano Giovanelli picked up a pair of hits, drove in one run and scored once. He also stole one base as did Schmitz and Ben Farley.
Pitcher Kris Hokenson struck out eight BSM batters over four innings of no-hit work before Giovanelli pitched the final two innings in relief. He struck out two and allowed two hits on 33 pitches.
Park couldn’t get the same offense going in a 10-0 loss t Chanhassen on May 12 before hosting Jefferson on May 13 in a 14-5 Jaguars win.
Hokenson and Farley were the only Park batters to pick up a hit against Chanhassen’s Aiden McClellan and Hunter Sheehan. The pair combined to strike out six batters allowing two hits of shutout baseball.
One of those hits was a double by Hokenson.
He along with Schmitz and Regguinti each had two hits in a 14-6 loss to Metro West Conference champion Jefferson.
Regguinti’s hits were both doubles as they stranded 12 runners on the bases.
On Saturday, Edina picked up a 5-2 win over Park, scoring twice in the first inning and another two runs in the fifth inning to go from 2-2 to 4-2.
Boyum went 2-for-3 with two doubles with a walk. Stanley Regguinti went 2-for-3 in the lead-off spot, scoring both Orioles runs and also drew a walk.
Hokenson struck out seven Hornets as the starter over four innings. He allowed one earned run on four hits with three walks before Brady Walsh and Odens each threw one inning in relief.
