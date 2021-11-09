Mahtomedi wins 10th state title in 3-1 win over BSM
Benilde-St. Margaret’s handed Mahtomedi a 7-0 thrashing during the regular season.
The Zephyrs not only remembered it when the two teams met for the Class AA state final on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium but used it to fuel practices eventually winning the rematch by a final score of 3-1.
Mahtomedi’s Audrey Berry completed a natural hat trick in the opening half, getting behind the Red Knights defense off a long goal kick with two minutes to go in the half.
The Zephyrs shocked Benilde-St. Margaret’s (18-1-1) by scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes. The Red Knights were scored upon in only three games all season and never conceded more than two goals in a full 80 minutes.
Mahtomedi’s first goal came on a shot from just inside the 18-yard box 4:34 into the game and took a 2-0 lead just over three minutes later as Cambelle Waldspurger collided with BSM goalkeeper Olivia Olson who came out to challenge her on the play. The ball kept rolling as Berry caught up to it and scored from near the penalty spot.
Red Knights coach Scott Helling-Christy said they had a plan for defending Berry but lost track of her three different times “and she made us pay for it.”
The Red Knights had plenty of chances to get on the scoreboard but couldn’t finish those opportunities. Kiya Gilland had one chance late in the opening half denied as her shot was directly at the Zyphers keeper. Elizabeth Dietzen, Ava Wagener and Sydney Drees had shots deflected away from the goal or miss the intended target.
Dietzen, Gilliand and Avery Richardson were named to the All-Tournament team for their performance in the three games.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s held a 13-2 corner kick edge, with several of those coming in the second half as the team pressed for goals.
Helling-Chirsty was extremely disappointed at the outcome as the Red Knights were looking for their fifth state title since 2012 and last coming in 2016.
“As any team going into the championship game, you hope you will come out as the winner,” he said, describing the earlier 7-0 win (Sept. 18) as the “they had a nightmare and we had the game of the season and today it was reversed. Today it was reversed, we had our nightmare today and had a hard time getting things started. When we did get our chances, they found the keeper or went wide.”
Before the game, Helling-Christy talked to the team about forgetting the first meeting. “The Mahtomedi team we were playing today is an entirely different team,” he said. “They are not a team you can typically score seven goals on and it was a really good game for us.”
Trailing 3-0 at halftime, Dietzen said it is always frustrating to trail but credited her teammates for not giving up. “We fought to the end and tried as hard as we could so we are really proud of all we’ve accomplished this season.”
Senior captain Avery Junker said there was never a sense on the field that the game was over until the clock showed zeros. “Everyone would say they worked their absolute hardest and that’s all you can ask for.”
It wasMahtomedi’s 10th state title after winning three straight from 2017-2019. All of the titles came in single-A.
The Red Knights broke up the shutout bid with what began like many of the second-half surges, Wagener running down the right side, cutting in at the last minute with a centering pass. This time Gilliand allowed the ball to dummy between her legs with a defender closing in. Drees was in the perfect spot to redirect the ball with the inside of her foot inside the far post to narrow the led to 3-1 in the 63rd minute.
Minutes earlier Wagener hooked up with Drees for a one-timer that clanked off the crossbar and out of danger.
“We are always trying to find people in the box and finishing those slotted balls is something our team is good at,” Drees said.
Quarterfinals
BSM opened its state tournament with a fifth consecutive shutout by way of a 5-0 result against Alexandria Oct. 27 at Monticello High School.
Senior Avery Richardson had two goals and one assist, while Wagener added three assists. Gilliand, Drees and Ashtyn Lowenberg each contributed one goal. Olson made four saves.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
